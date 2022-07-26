The filing period opened last week for candidates running in the Nov. 8 general election. We hope to see competition in all of the races. Competition triggers a healthy discussion of issues that makes for a more informed citizenry.
There are plenty of opportunities for residents to run for local office and really make a difference in their communities. Following is a rundown of the local races, the number of open seats and the current incumbents.
• Los Altos City Council: two seats. Councilmember Neysa Fligor has declared her intent to seek re-election. Mayor Anita Enander had yet to make an announcement as of last week. Challenger Pete Dailey has declared his intent to run.
• Mountain View City Council: three seats. Mayor Lucas Ramirez, Vice Mayor Alison Hicks and Councilmember Ellen Kamei have all declared their intent to seek another four years in office.
• Los Altos Hills City Council: two seats. Mayor George Tyson and Councilmember Kavita Tankha both plan to run for re-election.
• Mountain View Los Altos High School District Board of Trustees: three seats. Incumbents Debbie Torok and Fiona Walter will not be running again. Catherine Vonnegut, the other incumbent, plans to seek re-election. The incumbents’ bowing out extends the filing deadline in this race from Aug. 12 to Aug. 17.
• Los Altos School District Board of Trustees: three seats. Incumbents Bryan Johnson, Vladimir Ivanovic and Vaishali Sirkay are the incumbents.
• Cupertino Union School District Board of Trustees: three seats. Incumbents Lori Cunningham of Los Altos, Jerry Liu and Satheesh Kumar Madhathi are the incumbents.
• El Camino Healthcare District Board of Directors: two seats. The incumbents are George Ting and Peter Fung.
• Santa Clara Valley Water District Board of Directors: Gary Kremen is the incumbent for the District 7 seat, which includes Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View.
From questions of controlling growth in the city races to enrollment concerns in the local school district races, there are pivotal issues these boards will have to face. We hope qualified candidates step up to the challenge.
