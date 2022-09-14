The Mountain View Los Altos High School District and its student-parent community have long benefited from strong academics, leadership and finances.
Certainly, MVLA cannot rest on its success. Facilities expansion under the 2018 Measure E bond brings more classrooms to Mountain View and Los Altos high schools, but enrollment projections point to the need for a new campus. The achievement gap remains between students with resources and those without. The COVID-19 pandemic underlined the need for improved mental health options.
Addressing these issues requires continued strong leadership. The Nov. 8 election will be pivotal – there are three open seats on the five-seat board, and only one incumbent running.
That incumbent, Catherine Vonnegut, has demonstrated effectiveness over the past four years and deserves re-election. Of the five challengers, we are endorsing Eric Mark and Esmeralda Ortiz.
As a vice president of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula, Ortiz has a direct connection to the unique needs of high school students. We agree with her priorities – helping all students find pathways to post-secondary success, as well as bolstering their social and emotional support. Ortiz is intelligent, informed and passionate about student success.
We also like what we hear from Mark, a retired engineer and longtime, highly involved volunteer at multiple local schools. He also prioritizes mental health and “educational diversity” through ethnic studies and teaching of life skills that complement academics.
Vonnegut has been part of a board that helped MVLA weather the pandemic by being on the cutting edge of remote learning. Her priorities are continued academic excellence, wellness and expanded facilities to accomodate growth. Her extensive knowledge of district operations and collaborative spirit will ensure board effectiveness, even as trustees bring two new board members up to speed.
Mark, Ortiz and Vonnegut are the best choices to improve students’ behavioral health as well as to ensure their academic success. Vote for them on Nov. 8.
