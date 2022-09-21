Years ago, the high-achieving Los Altos School District community didn’t worry about issues such as mental health or teacher housing. Now, these issues are at the forefront of priorities. The district is increasingly challenged to hire good teachers in one of the nation’s most expensive areas. High expectations and post-pandemic recovery have students more anxious and stressed than ever.

The current five-member school board – three of whom are seeking re-election – works well together. They oversaw a district that has persevered through pandemic challenges and loss of key personnel. Their decision to go in-house with the hiring of new Superintendent Sandra McGonagle was the right one.

