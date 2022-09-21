Years ago, the high-achieving Los Altos School District community didn’t worry about issues such as mental health or teacher housing. Now, these issues are at the forefront of priorities. The district is increasingly challenged to hire good teachers in one of the nation’s most expensive areas. High expectations and post-pandemic recovery have students more anxious and stressed than ever.
The current five-member school board – three of whom are seeking re-election – works well together. They oversaw a district that has persevered through pandemic challenges and loss of key personnel. Their decision to go in-house with the hiring of new Superintendent Sandra McGonagle was the right one.
For proven solid leadership and to effectively address the challenges ahead, we endorse incumbents Bryan Johnson, Vladimir Ivanovic and Vaishali Sirkay.
Johnson is analytical, with a command of the details, but he also has strong diplomatic abilities that have diffused more than a few conflicts. He is serious about his work, having completed a Masters in Governance program to expertly handle budgeting and collective bargaining. We appreciate his emphasis on district transparency and improving communications.
Sirkay’s background in public health informs her passion for students’ well-being. She is smart and good with people, a true relationship builder with a collaborative approach. She has a good handle on district functions, and we appreciate her focus on preserving equity and inclusion in education.
We agree with Ivanovic’s priority of stable district finances. He has the experience to address them, having served on the district’s finance committee for eight years. But we hope he is more serious about addressing teacher housing and mental health issues than he showed in our interview. We did like his objective to instill in students a love of learning that will last a lifetime.
We thank challenger Sara Farr for making this a race. The unaddressed needs of her child prompted her decision to run. But as much as we think her issues are valid, she needs to do more homework on LASD operations and its wide range of challenges. We encourage her to get involved on a district committee to gain the necessary experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments