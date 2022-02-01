Subscribers are essential to keeping the Los Altos Town Crier in business. For those of you subscribing to the print edition, we offer a huge thank you. Your patronage has been essential to the longevity of the Town Crier, now in its 75th year of operation.
Like most news organizations, we believe our future success will be increasingly tied to our online presence. Our regular print edition and special magazines won’t be going anywhere. But our website and social media presence is key to communicating with many readers today and in the future. We recently revamped our website and upped the ante with more breaking news to better serve you.
Many of you print readers also find our news online, and your subscription covers access to our news everywhere you find it – that won’t be changing. But we are making a new “ask” of our online-only readers, some of whom subscribe and some of whom have been reading for free. We’re joining the (large) majority of newspapers in the U.S. that use a paywall on their websites to prompt nonpaying online readers to support our news operation.
For readers already subscribing to the print edition, that means no additional cost: Simply log in on losaltosonline.com to continue reading unlimited online content. Unsubscribed readers will have access to a limited number of articles per month. Then they will be offered an opportunity to support us and subscribe.
Paywalls can be a hassle, but this is what will, in part, pay for the service we provide to the community.
The year 2022 is going to be a busy one with local elections around the corner and a number of new laws that will impact all of us. Whether it’s local schools navigating through the current COVID crisis, covering land-use issues or highlighting residents doing good things, the Town Crier will continue its mission of providing top-notch local news.
New subscribers have the opportunity to keep up on the latest news while ensuring the survival of local journalism. We thank you deeply for your support.