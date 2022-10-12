The Santa Clara Valley Water District (aka Valley Water) is the state’s largest water district, with an annual budget in excess of $800 million. The wholesale water supplier for most South Bay cities, including Los Altos, uses that money for a wide range of infrastructure and maintenance projects, ranging from the mammoth, 10-year Anderson Dam seismic retrofit to the $6 million pilot program for a natural creekbed at Hale Creek.

Critics often refer to Valley Water as “the golden spigot,” for what is seen as excessive spending authorized by a dysfunctional board of directors.

