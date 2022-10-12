The Santa Clara Valley Water District (aka Valley Water) is the state’s largest water district, with an annual budget in excess of $800 million. The wholesale water supplier for most South Bay cities, including Los Altos, uses that money for a wide range of infrastructure and maintenance projects, ranging from the mammoth, 10-year Anderson Dam seismic retrofit to the $6 million pilot program for a natural creekbed at Hale Creek.
Critics often refer to Valley Water as “the golden spigot,” for what is seen as excessive spending authorized by a dysfunctional board of directors.
We happen to agree Valley Water and its board can do much better, which is why we are supporting challenger Rebecca Eisenberg over incumbent Gary Kremen to represent District 7.
Kremen, whose district includes Los Altos, Mountain View and Los Altos Hills, is the subject of a current ethics investigation and has been accused of bullying. He dropped out of the county assessor’s race and stepped away from the Valley Water board in the spring after bad publicity over accusations of harassment.
Kremen is knowledgeable about water issues. But a vote for him is a vote for more of the same bad leadership that plagues the board. The decision to put Measure A before voters in this year’s primary election is a prime example. The measure cited imposing term limits, but it in fact extended board members’ maximum allowable terms from three to four. Not enough voters saw through the obvious deceit – Measure A passed. Kremen voted in favor, though now he offers the lame retrospection that the measure could have been worded better.
This alone could be enough to encourage voters to opt for Eisenberg by default. But this Type A, ambitious tech attorney could be just the spark the board needs to change its direction.
Stanford and Harvard educated, the challenger is a quick study. We found her more knowledgeable about water issues and history than we expected. We also saw someone with the necessary competence and passion to serve and make a difference. Eisenberg is eager to refocus water policy from dam building to water recycling. Her business skills – she took PayPal to an IPO – will translate well to asking hard questions about budget priorities and reducing waste.
Eisenberg should get your vote Nov. 8.
