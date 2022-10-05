Like it or not, change is coming to Los Altos. State laws require the city to approve four- and five-story condominium projects on First Street. Outside forces – changes in cellphone technologies, the fight against global warming – prompted the city council to pass ordinances in response. The challenge: balancing change and progress while retaining the city’s signature small-town feel.

The three candidates running for two open city council seats in the Nov. 8 election – two incumbents and one newcomer – represent two approaches to the future of Los Altos. One, championed by Mayor Anita Enander, has to do with fixing what’s broken (deferred maintenance) and tending to city budget issues. In other words, the priority is to better manage what we have.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.