Like it or not, change is coming to Los Altos. State laws require the city to approve four- and five-story condominium projects on First Street. Outside forces – changes in cellphone technologies, the fight against global warming – prompted the city council to pass ordinances in response. The challenge: balancing change and progress while retaining the city’s signature small-town feel.
The three candidates running for two open city council seats in the Nov. 8 election – two incumbents and one newcomer – represent two approaches to the future of Los Altos. One, championed by Mayor Anita Enander, has to do with fixing what’s broken (deferred maintenance) and tending to city budget issues. In other words, the priority is to better manage what we have.
The other perspective, held by Councilmember Neysa Fligor and challenger Pete Dailey, involves not only responsible city management, but also improvements that move the community forward.
We are believers in the latter perspective, which is why we are endorsing Fligor and Dailey for council.
This was a difficult decision. Enander is smart and knowledgeable about city issues. She is detail oriented but also sees the big picture. On one hand, we appreciate her practical approach to governance. But on the other, her conservative approach could rob Los Altos of quality-of-life enhancements such as theaters and community centers, two projects she’s voted against. She also voted against the city’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan and expressed skepticism about implementing the Downtown Vision Plan.
Fligor, who led the city amid the pandemic, shows strong leadership. In addition to being a major contributor to the council with her competence and insight, she is an effective diplomat. She helped bring a resolution before the council that diffused last year’s racism-infused controversy involving a young Black activist and an Asian American council member. Fligor’s deliberative skills will help Los Altos balance the demands of present and future residents.
Dailey has gained city governance experience by serving on the Parks and Recreation Commission the past four years. He also has ample tech business and volunteer experience that will lend itself well to managing budgets. Although opinionated, Dailey also is collaborative and open to having his mind changed with a sound argument. We believe he will serve Los Altos well.
