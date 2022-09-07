The last several years have been rough for the Cupertino Union School District, a sprawling district that extends from Montclaire Elementary School in Los Altos to San Jose. Steadily declining enrollment and budget problems led to a tough board decision last year to close two schools. Voters rejected two parcel-tax attempts. Board members faced recall campaigns organized by frustrated parents. COVID-related remote learning and mask mandates only fueled the fire.

Now that COVID restrictions are in the past and the hard closure decisions have been made, the district and its board have an opportunity to reset and focus on educating students – which CUSD has historically done well as a top-ranked district.

