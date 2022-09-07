The last several years have been rough for the Cupertino Union School District, a sprawling district that extends from Montclaire Elementary School in Los Altos to San Jose. Steadily declining enrollment and budget problems led to a tough board decision last year to close two schools. Voters rejected two parcel-tax attempts. Board members faced recall campaigns organized by frustrated parents. COVID-related remote learning and mask mandates only fueled the fire.
Now that COVID restrictions are in the past and the hard closure decisions have been made, the district and its board have an opportunity to reset and focus on educating students – which CUSD has historically done well as a top-ranked district.
We think incumbents Jerry Liu and Satheesh Madhathil and first-time candidate Ava Chiao are the best choices to fill the three open seats on the five-member board in the Nov. 8 election.
Although Liu and Madhathil were on the losing end of a 3-2 vote for school closures, they and the other board members get along and work well together. At this point, board continuity and knowledge of district operations are vital in order to move forward successfully.
Liu and Madhathil, longtime district parents and volunteers, are student-focused. They are seasoned leaders, both in their high-tech careers and in public service.
There is no other choice than to elect a newcomer for the third open seat, so one new member will face a learning curve. We think a teacher’s perspective is needed to balance the parent perspectives that Liu and Madhathil bring. Chiao, a 19-year instructor, is the only candidate with classroom and curriculum experience – expertise that will lend itself to more effective district strategy and policymaking.
The other candidate in the race is Darcy Paul, who is finishing up an eight-year stint on the Cupertino City Council. Although Paul has name recognition, he can’t match the commitment, passion and experience Chiao brings. His reason for running? Others asked him to. That doesn’t exactly inspire us. Best to leave this to people who are really committed to education. Vote for Chiao, Liu and Madhathil.
