The Los Altos City Council’s new year is not off to a great start. Although the council last week met its deadline to adopt a mandatory housing element update, the seemingly innocuous task of mayoral appointments to boards of regional agencies triggered a reminder of continued, strained council relations.

At issue is the apparent chasm in understanding that separates Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng from her four colleagues. In Lee Eng’s view, she did nothing wrong when she accepted an opportunity to continue serving on a North County Valley Transportation Authority board. The council, though, had selected Vice Mayor Jonathan Weinberg to serve on that board. Because she represented herself instead of her council, fellow council members cited Lee Eng for violating council norms – a set of rules governing behaviors. As a result of perceived lack of trust in following council direction, Mayor Sally Meadows withdrew her appointment of Lee Eng to the Santa Clara County Library District Joint Powers Authority Board, and instead appointed Councilmember Neysa Fligor at last week’s council meeting.

