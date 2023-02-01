The Los Altos City Council’s new year is not off to a great start. Although the council last week met its deadline to adopt a mandatory housing element update, the seemingly innocuous task of mayoral appointments to boards of regional agencies triggered a reminder of continued, strained council relations.
At issue is the apparent chasm in understanding that separates Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng from her four colleagues. In Lee Eng’s view, she did nothing wrong when she accepted an opportunity to continue serving on a North County Valley Transportation Authority board. The council, though, had selected Vice Mayor Jonathan Weinberg to serve on that board. Because she represented herself instead of her council, fellow council members cited Lee Eng for violating council norms – a set of rules governing behaviors. As a result of perceived lack of trust in following council direction, Mayor Sally Meadows withdrew her appointment of Lee Eng to the Santa Clara County Library District Joint Powers Authority Board, and instead appointed Councilmember Neysa Fligor at last week’s council meeting.
Lee Eng felt picked on. Her supporters said she was named to only one regional board while the other members were appointed to multiple boards. She also alleged there was a violation of council norms because she felt Weinberg was discourteous in his public airing of her violations.
To be fair, Lee Eng was chosen for only one regional board, and that selection was taken away. And despite assurances that the norms violation did not constitute a punishment, we can understand how Lee Eng could see what happened as unfair and punitive.
At the same time, we are tired of Lee Eng not owning up to any responsibility. She was given an opportunity to keep her library JPA appointment in exchange for ceding her VTA seat to Weinberg. She refused. Just as Lee Eng’s stubbornness prolonged needless debate during the 2020 controversy centering on her and a local activist, her unwillingness to compromise is not helping.
Lee Eng suggested compassion training for the council, presumably so council members can better understand her. Hopefully, she realizes it works both ways. We expect all of our council members to make the extra effort to better get along so they can get things done.
