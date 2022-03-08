Time “marches” on, and we’re all thumbs as we evaluate recent news events.
Thumbs-up: To Los Altos Police Chief Andy Galea and Los Altos School District Superintendent Jeff Baier for their lengthy, effective service. Both just recently announced their retirements. Galea, capping a more than 45-year career in law enforcement, offered a personable approach to law enforcement. Baier, in his 12th year as superintendent, impressed with thoughtful leadership. Efforts are underway to find their respective successors. But they will be tough to replace.
Thumbs-down: To the newly implemented trustee-area elections in the Foothill-De Anza Community College District. It’s not the district’s fault that it had to move away from at-large elections; leaders were at risk of being sued for allegedly holding elections that were racially polarizing, which is hogwash. But legal precedent suggested the district would lose if trustees challenged the change.
Thumbs-up: To the end of the Santa Clara County indoor mask mandate last week and, with no serious variant in sight, the first real promise of a return to normalcy. We can only hope.
Thumbs-up: To county Supervisor Joe Simitian for raising the possibility of a public buyout of the long-standing Lehigh cement plant and quarry. Although unlikely to occur any time soon, the proposal at least prompts us to confront and deal with the difficult financial and environmental issues, such as the prospect of filling that massive hole in the ground and reclaiming that land.
Thumbs-up: To the Los Altos housing element process – one that is not without flaws but that is managing to bring out strengths among participating residents who are taking a problem-solving approach rather than raging over state mandates.
Thumbs-up: To the Los Altos City Council for approving fenced-in dog park options. It wasn’t without a struggle – opponents always cite worst-case scenarios – but this can work if dog owners make the collective effort to be responsible. Some cite loss of green space for a specific use, but one could say the same of tennis courts and play structures. Let’s give the dog parks a chance.