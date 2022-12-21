The holiday season is a time of giving; however, that adage could use some updated clarification. People have come to associate the phrase with the purchase of presents for one another, but the value of giving goes way beyond its function as a transactional exchange of material items – instead, think of the holiday season as a time to act out of abundance.

A mindset of abundance enables us to believe that there are enough resources for all to share, while a scarcity mindset leads us to act out of fear that there isn’t enough for everyone. Not only can adopting an abundance mindset help you lead a more fulfilling life, but it also makes for a more caring, thriving community.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.