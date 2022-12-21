The holiday season is a time of giving; however, that adage could use some updated clarification. People have come to associate the phrase with the purchase of presents for one another, but the value of giving goes way beyond its function as a transactional exchange of material items – instead, think of the holiday season as a time to act out of abundance.
A mindset of abundance enables us to believe that there are enough resources for all to share, while a scarcity mindset leads us to act out of fear that there isn’t enough for everyone. Not only can adopting an abundance mindset help you lead a more fulfilling life, but it also makes for a more caring, thriving community.
Town Crier readers are undeniably generous, donating in abundance to our annual Holiday Fund during both Silicon Valley’s booms and busts. For 22 years, contributions have helped local nonprofits serve a wide range of needs in the community.
Developing an abundance mindset, for example, may prompt you to reserve judgment about the circumstances under which a man ended up panhandling on a busy intersection and instead consider giving him some cash or that Starbucks gift card burning a hole in your pocket. It is more than likely that you will not miss the $15 you were about to spend on a bottle of wine, and even could mean that the money you gave to that man meant the difference between shelter and sleeping on the cold street.
Distributing money to individuals and organizations in need is necessary and commendable, but giving can also mean volunteering spare time to a nonprofit or doing favors for your neighbors. Even good vibes are worthy of sharing – be sure to extend kindness where possible (especially to service workers, who definitely need it during this busy season).
When we act out of abundance, we all can share the wonderful things about life without feeling like we are missing out. Let’s all give more freely of our money, our time and our kindness, especially to those who need it most.
