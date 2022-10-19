Perhaps you have noticed that 50 shades or more of gray are now caressing automobile bodies everywhere in Siliconia and beyond.
According to Axalta’s 2021 Global Automotive Color Popularity Report, people around the world have absolutely drab tastes. The firm reports that white still reigns supreme for car paint color choices at 35% of vehicles. Second at 19% is black. Silver is fourth at 9%. How exciting! This is just a reminder of how scared of actual color consumers are these days – and that’s depressing.
So the creative types at car manufactures have gone one step beyond boredom. Welcome to Gray Days:
Yes, you can keep going to complete your list of 50 Shades of Gray. After you are done, start eyeballing SUVs, trucks, muscle cars and other four-wheelers that are now proudly showing their Army Green. For which Army, I’m not exactly sure.
If your new Ferrari is covered by Bianco Courmayeur or Verde Volterra, all I can say is “Ben fatto!”
Andy Dolich operates Dolich & Associates, a sports consultancy, in Los Altos.
