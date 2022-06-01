I get the post card: “Official Jury Summons.” I am on call for jury duty in Santa Clara Superior Court for a week. The new procedure is to sign in to a website at noon and 5 p.m. to find out whether I am on call to appear the next morning or afternoon.
For four days, I dodge the bullet. I manage a blood donation, a book club meeting and a friend’s anniversary party, and then the notice appears: “Your report date is 4/22/22.” That’s the last day of my duty. Following the report date is other information about where to park, where to report, how to check in.
I make it easily to the parking garage, up two floors to the pedestrian bridge, and then the signage runs out. I start for the nearest building – nope, that’s the jail. In the other direction – yes, the Superior Court. I go through the bag scan and the metal detector, up to the second floor, where I wait in line for the sign-in kiosks, directed by a friendly young man evidently used to handling clueless questions from silver-haired ladies.
I balk at the sign-in kiosk, clearly labeled “Step 2” and “Step 3.”
“Where’s Step 1?” I ask.
The young man shakes his head.
“We’re revamping the system,” he said. “Gotta change those signs.”
I scan my juror postcard, and he kindly takes my parking ticket for validation (saving himself several other clueless questions, I’m sure).
The jury room is full of people scanning their cellphones and filling out forms. (What are these forms? Did I miss something? No, that’s for after you’ve been assigned to a jury. The form looks like it goes on forever. And only one chair in the entire room has a desk arm.) I am on Panel 47B.
An announcement comes. 47B is called to
the third floor.
We are seated in the courtroom. We rise for the judge, a youngish woman with brown hair flowing over her robe. We sit. We rise again and swear to do our best. The defendant and his attorney rise and take off their masks to greet the prospective jurors. They both sport conservative suits and ties. The defendant, a large, square-shouldered guy, smiles at us – he has perfect teeth. A charmer. The DA also rises maskless, a woman in an un-challenging beige suit.
The judge reads the charges against the defendant: six counts of sexual assault, forcible rape, sodomy.…
I haven’t thought about it for years. When I was 11 years old, my father out of town, my mother at a meeting, she arranged for me to go to and from my dance class via taxi. The driver had dark, curly hair and a pock-marked face. Molestation is the word we have for it now. No rape, but still mystifying and terrifying to my young self.
“This trial will probably last for five weeks,” the judge said. “If you can plead a hardship, you may be excused.”
She read the reasons that would justify hardship. Being uncomfortable with the subject matter is no excuse.
Happily, my husband and I have a long-deferred trip planned, and the reservations are nonrefundable. I have been allowed a deferral until mid-summer. I’m hoping that my civic duty at that time will involve only some financial malfeasance and evoke no nightmares.
Allyson Johnson is a longtime Los Altos resident. To read her blog, visit allysonjohnson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments