As we come to the end of another school year, we are thankful for everyone involved in making our schools as great as they are. But this year, in particular, we must give a heartfelt thanks to some of our retiring educators and administrators.
Keeping their focus on educating our children is not always easy when outside forces get in the way, such as a pandemic.
Thank you to Jeff Baier and Randy Kenyon of the Los Altos School District for their many years of service and leadership in the community.
The same goes to Bill Pierce of the Mountain View Los Altos High School District. Pierce, longtime principal at Alta Vista High, the district’s continuation high school, made a major impact on every student who passed through its doors. He and his staff at Alta Vista won numerous awards, but none more rewarding than the thanks from their students. Pierce also oversaw many other MVLA programs over the years, and all were very successful, because he fought for all students.
We are very fortunate to have such great educators and staff at our schools. And we would be remiss if we did not thank all of the teachers and other staff members for their hard work, especially over the past two years as they dealt with in-person learning, remote learning and a mix of both due to COVID outbreaks.
As some of those teachers and staff members move on after this year, we thank them for their dedicated service and wish them well.
One of the things that makes this community great is the volunteerism in our schools. The pandemic also made things difficult for volunteers, and they deserve our thanks.
Our great schools would not be what they are without a team effort of caring educators, administrators, staff and volunteers, not to mention a supportive community.
To all of you, thank you, and have a wonderful summer.
