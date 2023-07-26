The Mercury News ran a feature story a short time ago about the aging of the Bay Area. The article noted all sorts of issues associated with an aging population, including lack of economic growth, strain on medical resources, declining school population, shortage of labor and declining property tax revenues as seniors age in place.
I take issue with the article’s negative spin. What about the advantages of a mature population? These include:
• Lower crime rate. The prime age cohort for crime is historically 18-29. With an older population, the crime rate plummets. Los Altos is one of the safer communities around, judging by the brevity of the weekly reports of criminal activity in the Town Crier.
• Community stability. With a population that ages in place, traditions can be built and maintained. Longtime residents are accustomed to the Kiwanis Pet Parade in the spring, the Los Altos High Homecoming Parade in the fall and the Festival of Lights Parade on Thanksgiving weekend. On a smaller scale, our street has held a Labor Day block party every year for decades, missing only a couple of years during the pandemic. It’s the longtime residents who keep it going.
• Local wisdom shared. Want to know how to keep raccoons from ravaging your lawn? How to deal with gophers gorging on your vegetable sprouts? How to protect your fruit trees from foraging squirrels? Ask your longtime resident neighbor.
Curious about why Los Altos High has a Tom Burt football field, a Leo Long track and a Dude Angius gymnasium? The oldest person on your block can tell you who these people were and why they are honored.
• Active volunteer groups. Here are just a few of the many volunteer groups largely made up of seniors that enhance our community: The Garden Club of Los Altos maintains the beautiful gardens around the History House, while other senior volunteers serve as docents at the Hustory Museum; the League of Women Voters holds voter education panels for every election; GreenTown Los Altos educates and advocates for the environment, as well as plants trees and preserves local history through its popular senior-led bike tours; the Los Altos Community Coalition disseminates information about local issues through Zoom meetings and panels; Los Altos Stage Company has kept local drama alive and vibrant; and Friends of the Library of Los Altos supplies extra copies of best-sellers, raises funds through its used-book sales and supplements paid staff with many volunteer hours of book shelving.
Imagine what it would cost to replace these services on the open market.
Rather than bemoaning the potential costs of an aging population, let us instead appreciate the many benefits our older citizens provide.
