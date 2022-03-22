A friend has invited me to share her condo at Lake Tahoe! Hooray! A chance to get away!
It’s a four-hour drive. But my neighbor has just returned from Tahoe and tells me that what with blizzard and chain requirements and other road hazards, the trip home took him 19 hours. My Personal Travel Agent (PTA) insists that I fly: “It will be quicker, less stress and you’ll be rested when you arrive.”
My PTA has me at SFO more than an hour before boarding. Despite tales of COVID-19 vaxdox check backups, I breeze through check-in with the help of a nice young lady in a United jacket and bright-blue mask. I’m hung up for a few minutes in security because the X-ray objects to the steel shanks in my hiking boots, but I finally clear, stop at the rest room, fill my water bottle and still arrive at the gate an hour before boarding at 12:30.
I dig out my Science News. 12:30 comes and goes. Then comes an announcement: “The crew for your plane is stuck in Palm Springs. We are looking for a new crew. Our new estimated departure time … maybe 2:30.” The announcer didn’t sound very confident.
I go to find a quiet corner and take out my lunch – a mandarin orange and a granola bar. I eat very slowly. There is no change in the info board. I call my friend, waiting at the Reno airport. My PTA calls to tell me that my friend needs to go to Hertz and let them know we’ve been delayed, or we might lose our car (which we had to rent because I was not driving.) I call my friend again. My stress level is rising.
I wander down to the bookstore. Yes, they do have a copy of the latest volume of “The Outlander.” I read a few pages. Maybe I’d better check back before I get really hooked. Oops! They’re boarding! It’s 1:56. Amazing.
I’m comfy in an exit row with an aisle seat. Then my seatmate arrives, a very large United crew member dead-heading to Reno for a flight the next day. There goes my elbow room. He says a replacement crew agreed to fill in for the stranded group – above and beyond, the goodness of their hearts. Thanks be. I text my friend: “On board!” She replies: “Hallelujah!”
2:35: We are boarded, locked and loaded, but not pushed back from the gate yet.
2:36: We detach from the gate but are not actually moving as safety announcements are made.
2:40: We have moved 20 feet backward. It’s a 40-minute flight, if we ever get airborne!
I feel like I’ve been indoors in a mask with hot breath funneled up to my eyeballs forever. It has been three hours.
2:46: We are moving down the runway. No, we’re slowing down, moving to a different runaway. Turning a second time. A third time. Are we there yet? A fourth time. The engines are making serious revving noises. Here we go!
2:48: Lift off!
Add the 40 minutes of the flight, plus the time to get the rental car and the 45 minutes to drive from Reno to South Shore, and I could have driven in less time.
But I am rested.
Allyson Johnson is a longtime Los Altos resident. For more information, visit allysonjohnson.com.