I’ve always thought of myself as pretty tech-savvy. I was an early (think: 5.25-inch floppy disks) user of computers, had an email address with AOL, a car with GPS and carried a Blackberry for business. I was always a little ahead of the curve, I thought.

But twice in one week I’ve been jolted into realizing that all that is so last century. I’m headed for the scrap heap along with the other technological dinosaurs.

