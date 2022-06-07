Having lived in big cities on both coasts, I marvel at the mix of pedestrians, pets, cars and all manner of wheeled transport at the crossroads in some of America’s busiest cities.
Each and every day in our little burg, the intersection of Main and Second streets seems to be auditioning for the new reality show: “America’s Most Dangerous Four-Way Intersections.”
Spend a few minutes safely positioned on one of the four corners and catch the Cuisinart of cars, homo sapiens, canines and carriers. You’ll see all of these and more:
• Stop-sign runners
• Non-signalers
• Two-wheelers without regard to rules
• Diagonal walkers
• Skateboarding youngins dialed into earbuds and downloading digital drivel
• Strollers, the four-wheeled type
• Crosswalk wavers – “You go.” “I’ll go.” “No, you go.” “No, we’ll both go!”
• Six-leggers – dog owners
• Wheelchairs
• Walkers
• Explorers – “I have no idea where I am headed. Is this Los Gatos?”
• Cane carriers
• Car texters, phoners, GPSers and TikTokers
• Uber drivers with zero clue as to where they are dropping off or picking up
• Caffeine addicts who double park so they can rush in for their mobile orders clogging up the four corners (yes, we know you are very important impatient Masters of the Universe)
• Big black SUVs carrying VIPs to crucial meetings over brewed beans, bagels, baguettes, bivalves and boulangeries
• Self-driving cars – how do they exchange licenses after an accident?
My favorite pedestrian was the legendary New York City icon Mr. Ratso Rizzo. “I’m walkin’ here! I’m walkin’ here!”
There is a simple solution to solve what could be a horrific accident destined to occur at this crucial Los Altos crosswalk.
In executive session, the Los Altos City Council should decide it’s time for a pedestrian bridge in the shape of an X over Main and Second streets. Feet above, tires below.
OK, we know there have to be hearings, petitions, re-hearings, etc., but if speed humps on Cuesta Drive can be the height of the dikes in Holland, then we should be able to navigate our way to a safe solution?
Many institutions, including universities, hospitals and high-tech companies, use pedestrian bridges as a gateway into their campuses. If well designed, a pedestrian bridge can be an iconic walkway. A beautifully designed pedestrian bridge can be a dramatic landmark. A pedestrian bridge can add a distinctive element to our neighborhood.
The city council can open the design competition to firms throughout North America as part of the bidding process. They can hire the globally respected bridge consulting firm Kwai, London and Sighs to assist them in the final design selection.
To lessen the construction/installation time, the X-shaped bridge can be constructed off-site and put into place by industrial helicopters.
Enjoy your safety.
Los Altos resident Andy Dolich is owner of Dolich & Associates, a sports consultancy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments