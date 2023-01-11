January is the month for looking back to give thanks for all the blessings of the past year, and resolving to do even better in the year ahead. One of the things the nonprofit EAH Housing is grateful for is the opportunity and privilege to deliver the first 100% affordable housing development to Los Altos and its residents.
In this endeavor, we’ve been fortunate to have great partners in the city of Los Altos and Santa Clara County. Last September, the Los Altos City Council unanimously approved the project, a five-story, 90-unit multifamily residential development at 330 Distel Circle. The county has been integral to the success of this project – in particular County Supervisor Joe Simitian, who has actively supported the development since its inception.
This newly approved residential building will provide parking for each unit, including nine electric-vehicle spaces (and potentially more should additional funding become available) and 45 indoor bicycle spaces. It will be near amenities including health-care services, grocery stores and public transit. Units in the building will be available to qualifying individuals and families earning 30-80% of the area median income.
The unanimous approval by the council is a significant milestone, and one that wouldn’t be possible without the active engagement of the Los Altos community. This is a development project that has benefited from considerable public input. When people raised legitimate concerns and questions, we made sure to address them. It was important to us that while designing for future tenants, we were also accommodating concerns from neighbors around privacy, safety and a beautiful built environment that will remain a community asset over time.
This development demonstrates that if you take the time to involve the community, and to listen and thoughtfully respond to neighbors’ concerns, great things can happen. After eight months of an extensive community engagement process (involving county staff and Simitian and his office), which included meetings, open houses, unveilings of architectural renderings and continuous feedback about the building’s design, we were pleased to see overwhelming support for this housing development. This collaborative approach has yielded fantastic results; we’ve incorporated suggestions from the community, including a beautiful entry, safe parking and windows that exceed minimum requirements while preserving privacy for nearby homes.
With affordable housing in short supply, nearly every city and county in California is trying to figure out how to address this crisis and reduce homelessness. We’re excited to move forward with assembling the financing and hopefully beginning construction in 2024. All the time, we’ll continue to work closely with the city of Los Altos and the county to increase the supply of affordable housing locally.
We’re grateful to be part of the solution. And our New Year’s resolution is: Deliver quality affordable housing for the residents of Los Altos!
Welton Jordan is chief of real estate development for EAH Housing. For more information, visit eahhousing.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments