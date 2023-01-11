January is the month for looking back to give thanks for all the blessings of the past year, and resolving to do even better in the year ahead. One of the things the nonprofit EAH Housing is grateful for is the opportunity and privilege to deliver the first 100% affordable housing development to Los Altos and its residents.

In this endeavor, we’ve been fortunate to have great partners in the city of Los Altos and Santa Clara County. Last September, the Los Altos City Council unanimously approved the project, a five-story, 90-unit multifamily residential development at 330 Distel Circle. The county has been integral to the success of this project – in particular County Supervisor Joe Simitian, who has actively supported the development since its inception.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.