Developers looking to take advantage of a Los Altos density-bonus ordinance to build high-density projects downtown should be aware that creating more housing has to be the primary reason.
Applicant Mike Field of Windy Hill Property Ventures found that out Thursday when the Los Altos Planning Commission gave a preliminary thumbs-down to his plans for a mixed-use office and housing project.
Field’s initial proposal was for a four-story, 68,832-square-foot structure on a half-acre site at 95 First St., near the First Street intersection with Edith Avenue. The plans featured commercial office space on the first three floors and 10 rental housing units on the fourth. Two of the housing units were deemed low-income-eligible to meet the density-bonus requirements.
The application for a four-story building was not precedent setting – the Los Altos City Council was considering approvals for a 50-unit, four-story multifamily housing project Tuesday at 355 First St. (see story on page 1). But the 62-foot height of Field’s proposed building was.
“I cannot find justification to allow a four-story, 62-foot-tall building on First Street,” said Commissioner Mehruss
Jon Ahi.
Ahi believed the current architectural elements added to, rather than detracted from, the size of the building.
“The building is 62 feet, but it’s designed in a way where it looks taller than 62 feet,” he said.
Some commissioners said the developer was using the density-bonus law not only to gain concessions on building size, but parking as well. Ahi pointed out that the project as first presented was underparked by more than 100 spaces.
“I am frankly astonished and offended by the perversion and misuse of the density-bonus law in order to get a bigger building and avoid the parking,” Commissioner Eric Steinle said. “The density-bonus law exists to promote and facilitate housing – it is not intended to allow you to build a bigger office building where you get to charge market rates. This is not what the density-bonus law was intended
to do.”
“I was appalled. … Your height is currently way out of line,” Commissioner Richard Roche told Field. “I really believe that you added the apartments strictly to get the density bonus. (The proposed affordable units) makes no dent in the housing affordability problem.”
Added Commissioner Susan Mensinger: “This is a project that was designed to be an office project and they added on a floor of residential units so they could get variances and bonuses.”
She described it as massive, noting that it would be the tallest building in Los Altos if built.
“That is a crazy place to have the tallest building in Los Altos,” Mensinger said.
Commission chairperson Ronit Bodner suggested the developer “re-engineer” the project to increase the number of available spaces, and consider transportation management to reduce commute trips among employees.
“We should have a parking in-lieu program,” she added, observing that every other city in the region has one. “We have been resistant, because we’re afraid – the folks who don’t want development don’t allow us to put in a parking in-lieu program because it would then allow development. But what it’s doing – we are leaving money on the table. We’re going to get this development no matter what. It’s coming, because developers are not going to walk away from these investments.”
Field nodded in agreement as Bodner made her point.
“We were shocked that Los Altos didn’t have a parking in-lieu program,” he said. “If that was an option here, we would be paying you millions of dollars.”
Field added that his group could “easily” reduce the height on the building.
Thursday’s discussion amounted to a pre-application hearing, in which the developer could receive feedback prior to submitting a formal application.
Housing element
In a separate item, city staff asked the Planning Commission to identify current constraints to housing approvals as Los Altos looks to update its housing element – a portion of the general plan that outlines housing needs and a strategy for meeting those needs. Los Altos is required to accommodate at least 1,958 new units (843 market rate, 1,115 deemed affordable) in the next housing element cycle, from 2023 to 2031.
Residents concerned with growth pleaded with commissioners to retain Los Altos’ R-1 single-family zoning. Interim planning director Laura Simpson said the city planned to do just that with new housing targeted for commercial, faith-based or publicly owned sites.
However, housing proponents cautioned the city to move with urgency in allowing more opportunities for housing.
“The point of the housing element is not to write some words and give them to the state – it’s to get more housing for our community,” Anne Paulson said. “We are in big trouble if we don’t convince (the state) that our housing sites will result in actual housing being built. We’ll also be in trouble if we don’t actually get the 843 market-rate homes built.”
Paulson noted the potential for the state to force even higher-density development on Los Altos if there is resistance to complying.
Ahi and Bodner both pointed to parking constraints downtown that serve as obstacles to development. Bodner cited a parking study and recommendations the commission worked on that were not acted on.
Ahi added that the city’s requirement that developers erect story poles outlining the mass of their projects did little but scare residents, while adding to the cost and delay of projects.
Other commissioners’ suggestions included more incentives for residents to take advantage of State Senate Bill 9, a new law that allows for subdividing a single-family lot to allow for two main housing units and two accessory dwelling units. Commissioners and members of the city’s Design Review Commission could hold joint hearings, they said, to streamline the approval process.
Mensinger and Roche suggested joint venture opportunities with local churches, using underutilized parking lots to develop housing. Bodner suggested greater promotion of ADU construction.
“You can put up ADUs significantly faster (than other housing),” she said. “By definition, they’re more affordable because they’re smaller.”
Simpson noted an increase in ADU applications, with 100 submitted to the city last year.
Thursday’s meeting was part of a yearlong process for developing the new housing element. A second community workshop is scheduled March 1, followed by the release of a draft housing element in April for public comment. The city is expected to submit the draft element to the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development in July, then respond and adjust to any HCD revisions by October. Final adoption of the new element is set for December.
For more information on the housing element, visit losaltoshousing.org.