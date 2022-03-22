Mountain View resident Ajwang Rading believes Silicon Valley needs a new generation of leadership in Washington, D.C.
The 30-year-old lawyer and Mountain View resident is challenging longtime U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo in the June 7 primary election, his sights set on the 16th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Although running as a Democrat, Rading resists defining his identity as a politician by any archetype – he said his beliefs range from progressive to centrist to sometimes libertarian. And he may be young, but his politics are not driven purely by idealism. In a political landscape where people are loyal to parties and labels, Rading would rather discuss nuance than ascribe to a set of beliefs.
Success story
Rading went from sleeping in a car with his mother for much of his childhood to attending UCLA for his undergraduate and law degrees, but he said he doesn’t want to be known as a “pull yourself up by the bootstraps” story.
He grew up mostly living out of a 2001 Dodge Neon with his single Kenyan mother, Leah, routinely doing his homework at In-N-Out Burger because it was open until 2 a.m. Despite the challenge of being unhoused throughout his early education, he was accepted to UCLA as a political science major, an achievement he attributes to community support and lucky timing. Although he said he “worked like hell” to pursue his education, he doesn’t want people to see his story as something that is attainable through only hard work.
“I’m very cautious, as a young black man, of people viewing my story as one, like, ‘Oh, just work hard and it will work out.’ I reject that narrative,” Rading said. “I view my story as a series of divine conspiracies that came together. And it shouldn’t take a miracle to get out of those circumstances.”
After his undergraduate stint at UCLA, Rading worked for the Clinton Peace Centre in Northern Ireland, where he studied truth and reconciliation, and restorative justice.
“I was tasked with bringing people together who, quite literally, hated each other,” he said.
The experience was formative in shaping the way he thinks about the ideological role of government and how it can be a tool to facilitate economic development among fiercely divided groups.
Rading later served as a youth adviser to Hillary Clinton and worked with New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker on national security and criminal justice reform legislation.
"Those experiences made me realize, ‘Wow, government can do really meaningful stuff, but it requires people to be doing the right thing behind closed doors,’” he said.
From 2015 to 2017, Rading worked for the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Ala., an experience he said changed his life. He helped lead EJI’s Community Remembrance Project, the nation’s first memorial for victims of lynching. His passion for law stemmed in part from his work advocating for inmates who suffered civil or human rights violations in state and federal prisons, and in part from the way lawyers could fight against the death penalty through innovative litigation.
After Rading graduated from the UCLA School of Law in 2020, he joined Wilson Sonsini in Palo Alto, primarily representing women, LGBTQ+ people, people of color and others who have historically had to navigate greater barriers when starting businesses.
Role of government
As a member of Congress, Rading wants to confront larger ideological questions with care and nuance – questions he doesn’t think many politicians are posing at the moment: What is the role of the federal government? How can the government address the root of problems rather than only the symptoms? When is it the government’s responsibility to intervene in markets?
Rading said he spends a lot of time pondering those questions, especially as they relate to systemic inequality, and more recently to climate change and the increasing influence of tech companies on people’s everyday lives. His general conclusion is that government intervention in markets should be considered on a case-by-case basis.
“If you asked Ajwang 10 years ago, I would have really questioned the efficacy of private markets to get results. But now, as a lawyer, I see that there is a quiet brilliance and power of when you’re able to incentivize founders and innovators who can come up with solutions,” he said. “And I think it’s a delicate balance as to what the role of the federal government is to help promote those industries and companies to make meaningful change.”
Rading pointed to the private space exploration sector as an example of companies being able to do excellent work cheaper than NASA. However, he also believes that some issues are too pressing to be left up to markets, especially climate change.
"This is a moment where I think that if there’s any item a federal government should be spending on, it’s climate change. The clock is almost out, and it blows my mind that Democrats are still talking about a carbon tax as though it’s 2001,” Rading said. “You no longer have enough time to incentivize the markets to correct the behavior. We’re in the end game.”
Health care and education also should be the responsibility of the federal government, according to Rading, to address national socioeconomic inequality. While he is hesitant to increase government spending in general, he said universal health care and debt-free college should take priority.
Although he eschews labels, there’s one that applies – “busy.” Rading’s time is mostly consumed by his job and the campaign, but when he is free, he enjoys playing pickup basketball at the local Jewish Community Center and considers himself a film buff – with a minor in film to back it up. He’s also a Star Wars fan, encouraging challengers to take him on in a trivia duel because he is confident no one can beat him. He emphasized his love of stories in any form, giving a shout-out to Linden Tree Books in downtown Los Altos as a local favorite.
“Bookstores have a very close place to my heart because they feel so safe,” he said. “They are a place where your imagination can run wild.”
For more information on Rading’s campaign, visit ajwangrading.com.