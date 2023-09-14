Los Altos parking (copy)
Madison Ivy / Town Crier File Photo

The phrase “so much effort for so few results” appropriately describes the history of attempts to improve downtown Los Altos parking.

The city undertook parking plans in 1987, 1995 and 2012, all of which ended up on the proverbial shelf. Now, the city’s sixth-cycle housing element, just approved by the state, is prompting yet another study that will cost as much as $218,000 to implement. The council at its Sept. 12 meeting approved a staff recommendation for Bay Area traffic engineering consultants W-Trans to lead a “downtown parking strategy” to comply with the housing element.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.