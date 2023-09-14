The phrase “so much effort for so few results” appropriately describes the history of attempts to improve downtown Los Altos parking.
The city undertook parking plans in 1987, 1995 and 2012, all of which ended up on the proverbial shelf. Now, the city’s sixth-cycle housing element, just approved by the state, is prompting yet another study that will cost as much as $218,000 to implement. The council at its Sept. 12 meeting approved a staff recommendation for Bay Area traffic engineering consultants W-Trans to lead a “downtown parking strategy” to comply with the housing element.
“The strategy will build on other recent and ongoing downtown plans and studies to articulate and catalyze a new future for parking downtown,” according to a city staff report headed by development services director Nick Zornes.
Councilmember Neysa Fligor expressed concerns with the timing of projecting parking needs versus actual development of new downtown housing. The target date for completion of the new parking plan is December 2024. The updated housing element provides a strategy for adding nearly 2,000 new housing units by 2031.
“I know in our housing element, we identified certain sites and what we hope to have constructed there. As you know, there’s no guarantee,” Fligor said. “I hope we’re not putting the cart before the horse, where before we actually flesh out what our downtown is going to look like and what will go where, there will be a parking solution that may not be the right solution.”
Although potential future projects such as more housing and a downtown theater could impact parking, Zornes emphasized that “the actual strategy for the parking of downtown is not to be able to segue further parking reduction beyond the state allowances that we have to adhere to.”
He added that housing developments in downtown Los Altos “have all parked their facilities. … None of them have been built without actually providing on-site parking.”
Community engagement
Few subjects in Los Altos have drawn such widespread opinions over the years as downtown parking. Some claim there is and never has been a parking problem, while others contend there is. Proposed solutions have included building parking structures, as well as restriping and tightening parking spaces in the plazas to create more spaces.
Zornes said the new study will be “identifying approaches to address short-term and long-term parking needs. We will then also reflect on what the city will support with the consolidation of parking plazas. … We’ve provided that we would allow for some of our parking plazas to be converted to some residential uses. So, we do need to account for that as how are we going to respond to the loss of that parking.”
The strategy, according to the staff report, also could include best practices to improve efficiency and customer service, identifying new parking infrastructure, parking in-lieu fees, new signage and other “innovative” parking management solutions.
W-Trans was selected, in part, because it has a good track record of involving the public in the process, Zornes said.
There will be seven public events as part of the process, he added, including workshops and focus group meetings.
Mayor Sally Meadows said she appreciated the proposed direction of the parking strategy.
“I think the proposal has quite a lot of community engagement, as we’ve been talking,” she said. “I do think it’s important to look at scenarios where, you know, maybe everything gets built in the (downtown) vision (plans), or maybe there’s a medium scenario of what gets built, etc.”
