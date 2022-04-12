Alongside the COVID-19 pandemic, another epidemic – similar in scale – continues to affect communities across the Bay Area. The crisis hit Los Altos and Mountain View last week when police announced an investigation into the distribution of fentanyl – a synthetic opioid – at Los Altos High School in connection with the death of senior Lauren Brierly.
Keith Humphreys, Ph.D., psychologist, Stanford University professor and chairperson of the Stanford-Lancet Commission on the North American Opioid Crisis, said with fentanyl, he tells his own teenage children, “All the scare messages that I was told as a kid are now true.”
In light of a drug crisis that involves substances fatal enough to kill at doses even as low as 2 milligrams, abstinence-based drug education programs like Nancy Reagan’s “Just Say No” campaign group all substances – from alcohol to cocaine, cannabis to pills – into a single category to be avoided entirely. The problem is that fentanyl, approximately 100 times more potent than morphine, is genuinely more dangerous than other common recreational substances.
“It’s hard, particularly given our history as a country is overhyping and trying to scare kids, when now we have something genuinely scary,” Humphreys said.
Boosting ‘authentic’ voices
The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors announced the launch of a working group to counter the growing opioid crisis earlier this month, led by Supervisor Cindy Chavez. Chavez told the Town Crier that one of her primary goals is to listen to young people “to get their perspective” on how to communicate risks.
Chavez said what she’s found so far in speaking to residents about fentanyl is that “authenticity” matters. When she and District Attorney Jeff Rosen visited unhoused populations – one of the groups bearing the brunt of the opioid crisis – and asked how they knew about the risks of fentanyl, they would show her TikToks featuring the real stories of people who had lost loved ones to fentanyl.
“One of the things I’d like to do is take the authentic voices in the community and boost those voices as long as they’re accurate,” Chavez said.
Humphreys, whose research focuses on interventions for addictive disorders and the impact of public policy on addiction, noted that parents, schools and other authorities “are aiming at the kid who wants to do (something)” when they wag their fingers and tell them not to do something, rather than focusing on the risk-averse kids.
According to Humphreys, messages should focus on facts rather than fear-mongering.
“You can appeal to their self-interest, you can also communicate caring,” he advised, adding that communicating risks in terms that validate a student’s independent judgment – using phrases like “You have a right to know” – is more effective than the “just say no” approach. “The only moral thing that we’re saying is we value you, not that people who use drugs are bad people.”
Poisoning versus overdose
In some cases, it’s likely the drug user doesn’t know he or she is taking fentanyl. Take the accidental death of Los Altos High graduate and Stanford University student Eitan Weiner, who reportedly believed he was taking Percocet when he ingested a fatal dose of fentanyl on campus in January 2020. Chavez said it’s important to distinguish “overdose” deaths from “poisonings” to capture cases like this, where the victim wasn’t intentionally taking fentanyl.
Although the typical overdose is someone who has been using drugs for a while, the increased distribution of “pressed pills” means that a first-time drug user could suffer fentanyl poisoning – and the appearance of the pills is not a reliable way to identify fentanyl, Humphreys said.
“They actually steal machines (from pharmaceutical companies),” he said of drug dealers who then imprint the brand name like Merck or have other markings that make them appear legitimate. “There is no reliable way to know whether something you take is fentanyl … so the risk is much higher than you imagine.”
County statistics report that most of the fentanyl authorities come in contact with is M-30 blue pills with the number “30” stamped on them.
Humphreys’ research group predicted that with no additional interventions, more than 1 million people will suffer opioid-related deaths by 2029. That death toll is roughly on par with the number of Americans who have died of COVID, but with nearly half the average age of death.
“We ran an epidemic model forecasting how many people are going to die and why,” Humphreys said, “and the No. 1 thing that reduces death is Naloxone.”
Naloxone, often referred to by the brand name Narcan, blocks the effects of opioids and can reverse an overdose if administered quickly enough. Humphreys said it should be available “anywhere young people go.”
“I hope In-N-Out Burger has it,” he said.
Dr. Kalpana Nathan, chief medical director for the Scrivner Center, Mental Health & Addiction Services at El Camino Health, affirmed that schools should keep Naloxone, which is available over the counter at pharmacies, on hand. However, she added, administering Naloxone should be coupled with calling 911 and “transporting the person (to the hospital) as quickly as possible.”
As it’s possible and even likely for a person to have taken fentanyl without knowing, “because fentanyl is contaminated or laced with so many other substances,” Nathan recommends looking for pinpoint pupils as the most reliable sign of opioid consumption, in addition to stupor and difficulty breathing.
The county’s working group on fentanyl is scheduled to hold its first meeting Friday.