With a new wireless ordinance passed in June and a lawsuit by cellular carriers AT&T and Verizon Wireless dismissed last month, Los Altos may finally see construction of small-cell wireless facilities.
Judge Edward J. Davila dismissed the suit against the city Aug. 22, reasoning that the city’s 2022 Los Altos Wireless Ordinance rendered the carriers’ complaints moot.
With the lawsuit resolved and the city’s new ordinance enacted in June, the door is open for wireless carriers to reapply for permits to install cell facilities; however, it’s unclear how quickly installations will come to the city after years of legal turmoil.
Carriers AT&T and Verizon applied to install 12 cell nodes in March and May 2019, applications the city rejected. After a series of public meetings, the city passed an emergency ordinance to limit the areas in which cell nodes could be installed. According to Davila’s opinion, the emergency ordinance banned wireless facilities in more than 85% of the city.
In response, the carriers sued the city in January 2020, arguing that the denials and the emergency ordinance violated federal regulations. The suit likely cost the city millions in legal fees – in the last fiscal year, the city paid a total of $3.5 million for litigation over a range of issues.
With the lawsuit settled and new permitting criteria in place, AT&T and Verizon are free to reapply for wireless permits under the 2022 ordinance. City manager Gabriel Engeland told the Town Crier that “to date, the city has not received any wireless applications from the carriers under the current ordinance.”
“Any filed applications will be reviewed in keeping with the criteria called out in the city’s new 2022 Wireless Ordinance and companion Design Guidelines,” Engeland added.
The Town Crier reached out to AT&T and Verizon to ask if they intend to file new permit applications. A spokesperson for Verizon declined to comment, and an AT&T representative did not respond to requests for comment.
The city’s legal strategy, laid out in a brief filed by the city’s attorneys, argued that the Verizon and AT&T complaints were based only on the 2019 ordinance, which is no longer in effect as of June 30.
“The 2022 Wireless Ordinance entirely replaces the prior locational standards for siting wireless facilities in the city, including dispensing with the prior 2019 Wireless Ordinance’s prohibition of wireless facilities in residential zones and within 500 feet of schools, and employing instead a preference system for the siting of wireless facilities throughout the city,” city attorneys argued.
AT&T’s lawyers argued that both the 2019 emergency ordinance and the city’s request that AT&T reapply for permits under the new ordinance rather than reviewing the three-year old applications violated the Federal Communications Act.
“The city’s adoption – two-and-a-half years later – of a new small-cell ordinance does not undo its 2019 permit decisions or make them non-final, nor does it blunt or change the remedy that AT&T is entitled to as a result of the earlier, unlawful denial,” AT&T’s filing reads. “The city cannot avoid review of its final 2019 permit decisions on the theory that if AT&T were to reapply today, the city might reach a different conclusion regarding one or more of the sites.”
In other words, the carriers argued that the city’s 2022 ordinance is irrelevant to the case, which centered on the 2019 permit denials.
Davila ruled that with the effort Los Altos put into the new ordinance, the city is “entitled to a presumption of good faith.”
Verizon declined to comment on whether it plans to appeal the ruling. A spokesperson for AT&T told the Town Crier, “We disagree with the court’s ruling and are considering our options for appeal.”
The carriers must appeal by Sept. 21.
There are 4 of these small cell sites atop telephone poles in Los Altos too. They are from AT&T Mobility, and they are not far from Los Altos High School.
