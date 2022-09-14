_small_cell_nodes.jpg

Wireless carriers Verizon and AT&T sued Los Altos over their failure to approve permits for small-cell node installations like the ones above in Palo Alto. A judge found their complaints moot after the passage of the 2022 Los Altos Wireless Ordinance in June. 

 Courtesy of City of Los Altos

With a new wireless ordinance passed in June and a lawsuit by cellular carriers AT&T and Verizon Wireless dismissed last month, Los Altos may finally see construction of small-cell wireless facilities.

Judge Edward J. Davila dismissed the suit against the city Aug. 22, reasoning that the city’s 2022 Los Altos Wireless Ordinance rendered the carriers’ complaints moot.

(1) comment

avidDavid

There are 4 of these small cell sites atop telephone poles in Los Altos too. They are from AT&T Mobility, and they are not far from Los Altos High School.

