The strong wind advisory for Los Altos ended early this afternoon (Feb. 22), but there is a chance of thunderstorms later today.
By this evening, weather forecasters predict winds should be slowing down to 8-13 mph – a far cry from Tuesday (Feb. 21), when wind gusts approaching 50 mph were downing trees and knocking out power lines.
Los Altos police reported 11 downed tree calls Tuesday, and two for downed wires. Officers also received 14 alarm calls related to the wind.
The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for tonight, with a 40% chance of precipitation and temperatures dropping as low as 35 degrees.
Winds and storm conditions have resulted in many Los Altos residents losing power. Although PG&E officials didn’t provide specific information related to the number of affected Los Altos residents, nearly 41,000 customers along the Peninsula were impacted as of noon today.
Some were without power for an extended period. One resident on Sierra Ventura Drive reported power out for nearly 24 hours before PG&E crews addressed the problem.
Jim Sandoval, the city’s public works director, indicated the city survived the windy Tuesday in good shape.
“So far, so good,” he said. “More inclement weather to come, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed and chainsaws ready.”
Thunderstorms and rain are forecasted to continue into the weekend, with some pockets of sun expected to peek through between showers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments