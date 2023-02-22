tree

A large, uprooted tree lies alongside Fremont Avenue in Los Altos on Feb. 22.

 Shelly Bowers/Special to the Town Crier

The strong wind advisory for Los Altos ended early this afternoon (Feb. 22), but there is a chance of thunderstorms later today.

By this evening, weather forecasters predict winds should be slowing down to 8-13 mph – a far cry from Tuesday (Feb. 21), when wind gusts approaching 50 mph were downing trees and knocking out power lines.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.