Aurum

Bruce Barton/Town Crier

The covered parklet at Aurum Indian bistro in Los Altos blows off during a fierce March 14 wind storm.

Strong winds and rains were forecast for the Los Altos area Tuesday, the third straight Tuesday the region has been pummeled by severe weather.

In the wake of the serial storms, residents are questioning why the area is so vulnerable to days-long power outages and why more power lines aren’t buried underground.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.