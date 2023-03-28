Strong winds and rains were forecast for the Los Altos area Tuesday, the third straight Tuesday the region has been pummeled by severe weather.
In the wake of the serial storms, residents are questioning why the area is so vulnerable to days-long power outages and why more power lines aren’t buried underground.
A week after an especially windy storm March 14 left much of Los Altos without power for two to three days, another whopper March 21 brought more of the same. Widespread winds – which the National Weather Service reported reached sustained speeds of nearly 20 mph with gusts just under 45 mph – downed trees and branches and disrupted road conditions throughout Los
Altos.
Portions of San Antonio Road and Foothill Expressway were closed because of fallen trees, according to city of Los Altos spokeswoman Sonia Lee, and downed wires and trees blocked Peninsular Avenue and Arboretum Drive, prompting road closures.
“All available maintenance personnel responded to the storm event,” Lee said. “Police also responded to the storm event.”
The maintenance department received eight downed tree and three downed wire calls, she added.
Unlike the March 14 wind storm, no injuries were reported.
Although not nearly as widespread as the power outages resulting from the March 14 storm, the March 21 gusts knocked out power for approximately 74,000 customers in the Bay Area.
Mayra Tostado, PG&E spokesperson, assessed the damages from the past two weeks.
“Damage in Santa Clara County during the recent storms has been widespread and extensive,” she said last week. “In the last seven days alone, we have responded to 118 separate outage locations in Los Altos (78) and Los Altos Hills (40). Our distribution circuits suffered significant damage despite tree trimming efforts because the heavy winds and gusts, which exceeded 90 mph at some locations, caused trees, limbs or debris outside of our right-of-way to be blown into our equipment. We haven’t experienced a storm of this severity in the Bay Area since 1995.”
Tostado added that at many of the outage locations, trees blocked roads and flooding made some areas impassable, which, along with other obstacles, hindered restoration
efforts.
A total of 20,275 local customers were impacted – 10,935 in Los Altos, 9,340 in Los Altos Hills – from March 14-21.
“These recent outages were caused by damage to distribution lines after trees, limbs or debris struck our equipment,” Tostado said. “This has been an unprecedented winter storm that has resulted in significant vegetation failure due to saturated soil over several weeks and strong winds. For context, this is the 14th winter storm we’ve experienced this year, with another expected (this week).”
“Multi-day power outages like the one Los Altos experienced last week pose serious health, safety, and welfare risks to residents,” resident Stuart Klein wrote to the Los Altos City Council March 22. “Children and seniors – both abundant in Los Altos – are especially vulnerable.”
Klein asked council members about ways to ensure the reliability of critical power lines.
“For example,” he wrote, more tree trimming near those lines? Should major arterial lines be undergrounded? What are the benefits and costs of undergrounding all (or some) of Los Altos power lines?”
PG&E officials responded that their focus is on wildfire areas.
“Currently, there are no (undergrounding) projects for Santa Clara County,” a PG&E representative said.
However, there is a “Rule 20” undergrounding program available for individual cities. The program converts overhead facilities to underground “at the request of municipalities, developers and property owners,” according to PG&E.
“Replacing assets with new infrastructure certainly supports further system resiliency,” Tostado said.
For more information, visit pge.com.
