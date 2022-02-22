While staff from the Los Altos History Museum were digging for updates for the new permanent exhibition, researchers uncovered the story of Leland “Lee” S. Smith, a Black man who served as a founding member of the city’s volunteer fire department in the 1930s.
Margie Alving, a collections volunteer at the museum, first discovered a reference to Smith in the book “Early Los Altos and Los Altos Hills” while searching for stories of diverse residents for the “Town and Neighborhoods” section of the permanent exhibition.
“His role as family driver, handyman and early firefighter piqued our interest,” she said.
Alving and fellow volunteers kept digging until eventually they connected the dots between Smith and other references to him associated with the fire department.
“Leland was quite involved in the community,” Alving said. “We have photos, book citations, etc. Leland’s work serving as the fire department’s secretary and longtime historian particularly struck a soft spot with those of us in the collections department.”
Life in Los Altos
Smith’s first trip to Los Altos in 1912 was as a service man for a San Francisco-based automobile agency, just a few years after Ford’s Model T hit the American market in 1908. He continued working back and forth between Los Altos and San Francisco, where he married Rae Marguerite Snowden in 1913.
In 1922, Smith became the family chauffeur for Annie L. Wallace, who lived on the corner of University Avenue and Burke Road. He became a volunteer firefighter for the town
in 1928.
The Smiths had four children and moved to East Palo Alto in the early 1930s.
Smith and others organized the Los Altos Volunteer Fire Department in 1931 – Smith was an active member, serving as secretary and historian.
Records from Joe Salameda’s 1982 book “Memories of Los Altos” indicate that Smith was an “active force” in the department and the community. In an interview with Salameda, Smith recounted fishing and hunting expeditions with Fire Chief Jules “Butch” Matteis and other local residents.
Salameda wrote that Smith recalled “one hitch in their smooth-running program.” The volunteers had arranged that the first person to arrive at the fire station upon the banging of the gong would remain in place and “act as director and contact man,” according to Salameda.
“Inasmuch as everyone wanted to be a fireman and few were interested in serving on a desk job far removed from the scene of the excitement, various means were employed to forestall being the first man to arrive,” Salameda wrote. “There are stories of the first arrivals hiding around the corner to wait for the next man to show up.”
