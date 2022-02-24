An unknown suspect stole a woman’s purse at the downtown Los Altos Wells Fargo branch in a “smash and grab” robbery Feb. 22.
According to eyewitnesses, at approximately 4:35 p.m., the suspect exited his car – a white BMW parked in a handicap space – and smashed the window of the car of the victim, who had just returned to her vehicle after visiting the bank.
Los Altos Police Watch Commander Aimee Major told the Town Crier that the suspect stole the victim’s purse, along with credit cards and, likely, the cash she had just withdrawn from the ATM, before fleeing.
The suspect remains at large, and the case is under investigation.