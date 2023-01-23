"Unattended cooking" was given as the cause of a Saturday fire in Mountain View that left one minor injury and an estimated $100,000 in damages.
City firefighters received a 9-1-1 call 5:20 p.m. Jan. 21 regarding smoke coming from the room of a two-story, multifamily residence in the 2000 block of San Ramon Avenue. Firefighters reported the occupants of the three-unit building self-evacuated before firefighters arrived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments