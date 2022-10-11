_valleywater_logo.png

When people are in the voting booth, they may not question whether their tap ran that morning. But one local race – for a seat on the Santa Clara Valley Water District Board of Directors – may prompt them to think about where their water comes from.

Two candidates, incumbent board member Gary Kremen and challenger Rebecca Eisenberg, are vying in the Nov. 8 election to represent District 7, which covers Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View, on the Valley Water board.

08_24_22_NEWS_RebeccaEisenberg.jpg

Rebecca Eisenberg
Kremen Headshot

Gary Kremen

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.