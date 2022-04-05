Restrictions have eased and COVID case rates are declining, but an omicron subvariant taking hold in Europe has cropped up in the Bay Area, revealed through an increasingly popular method of data collection – wastewater sampling.
For the majority of the pandemic, public health officials have monitored positive COVID cases via nasal swab, using the data to extrapolate how widespread the disease is; however, as at-home antigen tests become more common, wastewater sampling for tracking outbreaks has gained relevance.
Wastewater-based epidemiology
Rather than running a PCR test on a nasal swab, researchers have taken to using fecal matter in the same way. Early on in COVID infections the virus exits the body through sneezes and coughs, but also leaves the body in feces, which can be tested for RNA from different COVID strains.
Alexandria Boehm, Ph.D., a Stanford University professor who works with the Sewer Coronavirus Alert Network (SCAN), said the advantage of wastewater testing is simple: “It doesn’t rely on the availability of tests or test-taking behavior.” In other words, by testing an entire community’s fecal matter, researchers can capture everything from asymptomatic cases to individuals who opt to take an at-home test that doesn’t get reported through any formal channels.
Wastewater testing isn’t exactly like an individual PCR test, in that samples and results can’t be traced back to an individual or “flush location,” but it still produces useful information. Michael Balliet, deputy director of the Santa Clara County Public Health Department, said wastewater testing has “consistently confirmed trends in the community.”
Another potential plus of wastewater testing: its ability to reduce the lags common with PCR tests. For example, COVID symptoms may not appear until as long as six days after infection, and then a person might wait a day or two before getting tested; a few more days might pass before the sample is processed in the lab and another few days before the results are reported to public health officials. Santa Clara County medical providers don’t report that information for their patients – it’s the laboratories performing COVID-19 tests that report to the state’s Reportable Disease Information Exchange, which then feeds data into the county’s public health reporting system. According to SCAN’s estimates, results typically aren’t received until 11 days after exposure. SCAN’s conservative estimate is that wastewater test results are typically received by public health officials by seven days after exposure, with only a one-day test turnaround period. The reduced timeline, at least in theory, implies that wastewater testing might have better predictive power than case counts, which are better at providing a picture of the recent past.
Predicting surges
The main downside of wastewater testing is that results can be volatile over short periods of time.
“While proven reliable, (wastewater testing) does bounce around a little bit,” Balliet said, adding that it is important to look at any upticks in the context of prior surges.
He said he looks for a three- to five-day sustained increase before worrying too much about an uptick.
“We really aren’t looking at a sustained trend over time, but what it does articulate is that the virus is still circulating in our community,” Balliet said.
Boehm hypothesized that the recent wastewater spike – which appeared more dramatically in the Palo Alto (which includes Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View), Davis and Sunnyvale watersheds compared to other data collection sites such as Gilroy or San Jose – might just come down to factors like travel.
“Palo Alto is served by Stanford University, and the students just got back from spring break,” Boehm said.
Similarly, Balliet added, “in the wastewater what we would typically see is moving from a north to south pattern,” with cases rising in the North County before Gilroy. “We believe that part of the reason is more travel.”
According to Balliet, the county is “pretty confident that the wastewater data is what’s going on in the community,” but he hesitated to draw conclusions until clinical cases (that is, cases identified through PCR testing, in county emergency rooms or otherwise reported through official channels) match what’s happening in wastewater samples.
All of SCAN’s data is publicly available, and Boehm encouraged people to monitor the data themselves.
“People can watch along with us and email us their questions,” she said.
To view SCAN data, visit covid19.sccgov.org/dashboard-wastewater or wbe.stanford.edu.