Walter Singer statue

Robin Chapman/Town Crier File Photo

The bronze bust of businessman Walter Singer sat in Veterans Community Plaza prior to its removal in 2015. It has been in storage at the Los Altos History Museum the past seven years.

The nearly 30-year-old bronze bust of an iconic Los Altos business leader may at last be coming out of hibernation as soon as early next year.

City officials confirmed last week that the bust of the late Walter Singer, exiled into storage in 2015, may finally see the public light of day by February. Commissioned by the late local artist Ingrid Jackson-MacDonald, the bust had been a feature of Veterans Community Plaza since 1993.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.