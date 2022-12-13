Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
The nearly 30-year-old bronze bust of an iconic Los Altos business leader may at last be coming out of hibernation as soon as early next year.
City officials confirmed last week that the bust of the late Walter Singer, exiled into storage in 2015, may finally see the public light of day by February. Commissioned by the late local artist Ingrid Jackson-MacDonald, the bust had been a feature of Veterans Community Plaza since 1993.
Led by the Public Arts Commission, the city had pegged the statue for display in front of Los Altos Chamber of Commerce offices on University Avenue. Finding a suitable location, shifting city priorities and the pandemic created relocation delays. The last hurdle was the purchase and installation of a $10,000 pedestal on which the bust would stand.
“We have a low bidder,” Public Works director Jim Sandoval said last week. “They’re a small company who is shut down the rest of the month for the holidays. So, we won’t be able to execute the contract with them until January, and I estimate the work will occur in February, assuming we have a window of dry weather for the concrete work and curing.”
Singer was a popular business leader in Los Altos, renowned for his volunteerism and good nature. In addition to contributing his time and talents to local organizations such as the Rotary Club, the Chamber of Commerce and the Los Altos Village Association, he spearheaded major community events such as the Festival of Lights Parade.
The businessman also became known for combating the stigma around HIV, after contracting the disease in 1989 as the result of a blood transfusion. Singer helped found the Rotary Club’s Los Altos Rotary AIDS Project, which raised awareness and promoted public education about the disease. He died in 1992.
Singer’s bust occupied Veterans Community Plaza at State and Main streets for more than 20 years before the city council opted to have it moved into storage at the Los Altos History Museum. Council members said they wished to move the sculpture to create additional open space at the plaza. Some opposed to the plan, however, wanted the bust moved to a spot along Second and Main streets, where Singer’s old business, Los Altos Stationers, once operated. City staff rejected that idea at the time, arguing that the statue was too large and would obstruct foot traffic.
Others noted that putting the Singer bust in storage posed the risk of never relocating it.
“Out of sight, out of mind,” one observer said.
The city has yet to offer the Chamber of Commerce a heads-up as to when officials will be ready to place the sculpture.
“I have not heard anything at all since pre-pandemic times,” said chamber president Kim Mosley.
