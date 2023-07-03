Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
You could say Walter Singer has gone on to greener pastures – in this case, the lush green and shady confines of Lincoln Park.
Singer’s bronze bust is out from its eight-year hibernation and again available for public viewing after a crew June 27 installed the bust atop a new pedestal adjacent to Los Altos Chamber of Commerce offices on University Avenue.
Singer, known as “Mr. Los Altos,” was a prominent downtown merchant and business leader who contracted the AIDS virus during a blood transfusion in the late 1980s. His struggle with the then-stigmatized disease, which led to his death in 1992, served as inspiration for the Rotary Club of Los Altos’ founding of its Rotary AIDS Foundation and resulted in the award-winning documentary “The Los Altos Story.”
Crafted in his memory in the early 1990s, the bust sat in Veterans Community Plaza in downtown Los Altos until 2015, when it was removed to create more open space at the plaza. It had sat in storage at the Los Altos History Museum until its installation last week.
Relocation plans have been in the works for years, but shifting project and funding priorities delayed installation. The pedestal alone cost the city $10,000 to create and install.
The city’s Public Arts Commission has overseen the process of relocation to the Chamber premises.
“On behalf of the Los Altos Public Arts Commission, we are pleased that Walter Singer’s bust has finally been installed in its new home next to the Chamber of Commerce,” said commission chairperson Monica Waldman. “Singer ... was a beloved member of the Chamber, so it’s a fitting tribute to have him next to the Chamber of Commerce.”
Waldman said removal of the Singer bust from Veterans Community Plaza “was spearheaded by certain members of the Public Arts Commission who wanted to create more event space in the Plaza. The commission wrestled with the question of where best to place Walter for quite a long time before deciding he should be near the Chamber of Commerce.”
Waldman added that the city “deserves kudos for their efforts in designing the base and installation of the bust.”
