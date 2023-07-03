walter singer

The Walter Singer bust is now back on display next to Los Altos Chamber of Commerce offices.

You could say Walter Singer has gone on to greener pastures – in this case, the lush green and shady confines of Lincoln Park.

Singer’s bronze bust is out from its eight-year hibernation and again available for public viewing after a crew June 27 installed the bust atop a new pedestal adjacent to Los Altos Chamber of Commerce offices on University Avenue.

