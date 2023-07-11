Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority’s new pilot program, Guaranteed Ride Home (GRH), covers costs for emergency transportation in situations where quick public transportation is unavailable.
VTA provides public transportation services throughout the county, including the Los Altos area.
Launched last month, the program reimburses commuters up to $125 for unscheduled taxis, rental cars, carshare vehicles, rideshare companies like Uber, public transportation and microtransit (such as shuttles for hire), according to a June 13 press release.
Individuals must be at least 18 years old and work or attend school in the county to qualify for the program. To be reimbursed, they must have taken a sustainable transportation mode to work or school and have a VTA GRH account.
“The program is still in its first month, so no one has requested a reimbursement yet,” GRH project manager Chad Steck told the Town Crier in an email. “However, we have experienced a steady growth in the user base since inception.”
Qualifying emergencies include personal injury, illness, home emergency, child care or elder care emergency and vanpool vehicle breakdowns. Participants can receive up to six reimbursements each year, or a total of $500 in reimbursements.
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District Transportation Fund for Clean Air underwrites the GRH program, Steck said. Ultimately, he added, VTA wants to limit barriers to sustainable transportation and give commuters the flexibility to handle emergencies.
“The program is designed to encourage commuters to use a sustainable mode of transportation as their preferred choice of transportation to work or school,” Steck said. “The end goal is to improve air quality and reduce motor vehicle emissions by decreasing the amount of single-occupancy vehicles on the roads.”
To create a GRH account and for more information, visit grh.vta.org.
