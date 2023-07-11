VTA

The VTA is offering help for those encountering costs for emergency transportation.

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority’s new pilot program, Guaranteed Ride Home (GRH), covers costs for emergency transportation in situations where quick public transportation is unavailable.

VTA provides public transportation services throughout the county, including the Los Altos area.

