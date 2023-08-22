Banerjee

Stacy Banerjee, chairperson of the Los Altos Complete Streets Commission, speaks at Homestead High School last week in support of a Valley Transportation Authority campaign promoting student safety.

As school starts and students are walking and biking to school, Valley Transportation Authority has launched a public safety campaign that aims to reduce collisions and fatalities across the Bay Area.

VTA officials encouraged motorists to slow down and keep an eye out for pedestrians and cyclists. The messaging campaign was introduced Aug. 9 at Homestead High School in Cupertino. Local leaders, including Stacy Banerjee, chairperson of the Los Altos Complete Streets Commission and VTA’s Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee, urged caution while navigating the county’s roads.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.