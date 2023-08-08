on their cellphones

Jeweler Francine Fiesel said she lost $8,000 at last year’s Los Altos Arts & Wine Festival. As she made transactions from her booth on Main Street, her mobile credit card reader had no cellular service. Only after the event did she realize none of her patrons were charged for her merchandise.

“It was horrendous,” said Fiesel, who paid more than $200 for a mobile hotspot at this year’s festival. “Here we are in the heart of Silicon Valley, and there’s no reception.”

Downtown Los Altos is under continuous criticism for its uneven cellphone reception. Some even refer to the center of town as a “dead zone” for coverage. Some vendors at the recent Los Altos Arts & Wine Festival said the poor service even cost them business. 

