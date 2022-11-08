Mounting evidence confirms that the U.S., and California, may be facing the worst flu season in a decade, primarily the H3N2 variant, but fewer than one in four adults had gotten a seasonal flu shot as of last month.
Appointment inventory has opened back up at local providers like Palo Alto Medical Foundation, and pharmacies offer walk-in access for the flu vaccine, which can help reduce symptomatic infection and spread of the virus, though it does not totally prevent infection.
California is not yet as hard-hit as the Southeastern U.S., but test positivity rates have continued to climb here, to nearly 8% last week. “Sentinel” laboratories collect flu infection data that can be compared for a given week across the last decade; thus far 2022-2023 is shaping up to be a fierce flu season, with higher rates than normal for late October/early November. Epidemiologists won’t know for sure how this year stacks up for several months, as early numbers can give only a projection compared to past years.
Dr. Daniel Shin, an infectious disease specialist at El Camino Health, said he anticipates the flu spike is fueled by low vaccination rates and the drop of masking, which had helped reduce flu rates the past two winters. Masking works as an effective preventive measure for most respiratory diseases.
Flu isn’t the only vaccine that has seen low uptake rates this fall; after very high local adoption of the initial COVID sequence, booster rates have dropped. Nationally, only about one in 10 eligible Americans has gotten the bivalent booster, and Shin said he guessed “that number is not going to get better.” He looked at the flu vaccine in the same context, with some frustration – “It’s the same audience; last year’s flu vaccine coverage nationally was low … so this year I assume it would be the same or even lower. There’s no sense of urgency.”
Reviving urgency
Why do doctors and public health officials want to revive some of that urgency? Because acute influenza is worth avoiding, in a big way. And the flu vaccine offers a chance to avoid that affliction, and the loss of work and school that comes with it.
“Acute influenza is not a cold,” Shin said. “Acute influenza is high fevers, of 102 F for four or five days, shaking chills, severe muscle aches – you can be bed-bound, dehydrated, with diarrhea, vomiting. Even if you’re not hospitalized, bona fide acute influenza is a pretty severe illness.”
Shin added that he asks every patient in his care to get the flu vaccine.
Most healthy people can recover from the flu at home, but Shin said if you’re not improving within a few days, or not sure whether your diagnosis is correct, you can pursue a flu test at your doctor’s office.
Tamiflu, an antiviral drug that must be taken quickly after the onset of symptoms, is predominantly used for patients with risk factors that make them particularly vulnerable to severe disease or its side effects. It appears to decrease the duration of flu symptoms by approximately 24 hours, but Shin noted that it does not have great data definitively showing a decrease in mortality. This stands in some contrast to Paxlovid, an antiviral drug with a similar use case for high-risk COVID patients that does not shorten symptoms but does appear to decrease hospitalization and death rates, according to Shin. At El Camino, he said, it can be difficult to parse outcomes because so many of the patients receiving Paxlovid also have been vaccinated and received booster shots – and thus have many factors contributing to their good outcomes.
RSV shows spike, too
A respiratory virus particularly dangerous for very young children, respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is also circulating at a much higher rate than usual for this time of year, with 17% test positivity in California last week.
A generation of children who hadn’t been exposed to as many respiratory viruses during the pandemic may be catching up quickly, getting infected in high numbers. RSV can present like a mild cold for adults, but infants and young children sometimes develop coughing and breathing difficulties that require
hospitalization. There is no vaccine for RSV or treatment other than symptomatic support, and pediatric hospitalization to support very sick children can surge even in regular virus seasons.
This year, hospitals in the East and Midwest have been reporting overwhelming case numbers. The virus has been working its way west, but local hospitals like El Camino have not yet seen a dramatic rise in hospitalization, Shin said.
“If you look nationally, the inpatient RSV admission rate for kids is exponentially growing, and the number of inpatient beds available for children being admitted is full, so the crisis right now is RSV admissions to pediatric hospitals,” he said. “They can’t find beds.”
Shin described talking to an emergency room director in Chicago who had been boarding children in the ER after pediatric beds ran out and other area hospitals also had exceeded capacity.
Other than masking and handwashing, there’s not much way to avoid RSV infection, Shin said. If a child shows symptoms of a respiratory illness and is clearly not getting better over time, he or she needs to be seen by a pediatrician and tested for RSV.
Symptoms to watch for include difficulty breathing and dehydration.
The doctor will assess the child for respiratory complications from the virus such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia and determine what level of care is needed next.
