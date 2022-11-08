11_09_22_NEWS_flu_rates_november_2023.jpg
Mounting evidence confirms that the U.S., and California, may be facing the worst flu season in a decade, primarily the H3N2 variant, but fewer than one in four adults had gotten a seasonal flu shot as of last month.

Appointment inventory has opened back up at local providers like Palo Alto Medical Foundation, and pharmacies offer walk-in access for the flu vaccine, which can help reduce symptomatic infection and spread of the virus, though it does not totally prevent infection.

Eliza Ridgeway

