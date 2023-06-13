06_14_23_NEWS_snake.jpg

Did a Woodland Acres resident spot a Redheaded Krait snake in the neighborhood? Inquiring minds want to know.

Los Altos residents in the Woodland Acres neighborhood are on the lookout for a non-native, venomous snake after a resident allegedly spotted one in his yard June 1.

Kim Cesena of Woodland Acres posted on Nextdoor about the experience her neighbor Jim Denz had that same day. Neither Cesena nor Denz responded to interview requests from the Town Crier.

