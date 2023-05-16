Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Mountain View Police Department logs reveal 12 vehicles were reported stolen between April 21 and May 4. In the past two weeks, there have been six reported cases of stolen vehicles. While there hasn’t been an uptick in stolen vehicles, officers recently provided insight into where such crimes are committed and the models that are common targets.
However, according to MVPD spokesperson Katie Nelson, car thefts can occur anywhere.
“Cars are stolen everywhere and just not centralized to one area,” she said. “This includes in our city.”
Currently, officers said older trucks, including Ford F-250s and Chevrolets, are prey for prowlers.
Nelson said there were no specific reasons why car thieves would steal trucks, apart from utility.
“At this time, apart from their power and versatility, there doesn’t appear to be another reason (for being targeted),” she said.
Perpetrators of car thefts usually repeat the crime and often work with others, and stolen cars are frequently the gateway to other crimes, Nelson noted.
“These aren’t usually larger crews, they are usually smaller crews that will use the stolen vehicles to commit other crimes (that is, burglaries and robberies),” she said.
Car thefts sometimes occur in waves, when crews find certain vehicles that are easy to steal.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety reported that luxury SUVs and most recently bargain 2015-2019 Hyundai and Kia cars are top targets for car theft, according to 2021 Highway Loss Data.
Those cars often lack electronic immobilizers, meaning the cars can’t prevent criminals from breaking in and bypassing engine ignition.
Nelson emphasized that vehicles of any type are vulnerable to being stolen. While dissuading thieves from stealing cars is difficult, she said steps can be taken to make cars less desirable to thieves.
“Sadly, there isn’t much to be done,” she said. “Please don’t leave valuables in cars, and do not leave keys in or the ignition running.”
The MVPD tries to thwart car thefts with “targeted enforcement through patrol and our Crime Suppression Unit, arrests and successful prosecution with the DA’s Office,” Nelson
added.
Car thefts pose difficulties for detectives, Nelson said, but many are recovered in different cities and returned to owners. The MVPD currently has a detective assigned to the Santa Clara County Regional Auto Theft Task Force, which established an auto-theft investigation team that identifies vehicle-theft trends and suspects and targets identified chop shops – places where stolen car are disassembled and their parts prepared for sale.
“Stolen vehicles, like all crimes, are a high priority for us,” Nelson said. “Every time a car is stolen, we send out photos and a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) for the stolen vehicle to surrounding law enforcement agencies to help us potentially locate it.”
