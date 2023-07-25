The Mountain View Police Department’s fifth cohort of MVPDx, a community-based program designed to foster discussions on policing practices in the city, is set to begin Aug. 23.

At each of the eight sessions, residents and law enforcement personnel will discuss topics such as homelessness, K9s, use of force, de-escalation, bias, decertification, education and recruitment, according to a statement from the MVPD.

