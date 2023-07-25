The Mountain View Police Department’s fifth cohort of MVPDx, a community-based program designed to foster discussions on policing practices in the city, is set to begin Aug. 23.
At each of the eight sessions, residents and law enforcement personnel will discuss topics such as homelessness, K9s, use of force, de-escalation, bias, decertification, education and recruitment, according to a statement from the MVPD.
The program will tackle “the broader narrative of policing in America, and how together we can achieve best practices locally to not only keep our residents safe now, but to also work in collaboration on what policing may look like here in the future,” MVPD officials said in the statement.
Sessions are limited to 15 participants, who must apply for the program. To be eligible, applicants must be Mountain View residents and at least 18 years old.
The first cohort was held in 2020, MVPD spokesperson Katie Nelson said.
“Unlike traditional citizen academies, we wanted to find ways to address conversations that were taking place across our nation in the wake of the murder of George Floyd,” Nelson said in an email. “While citizens’ academies are certainly beneficial and definitely have their place, we wanted to take a more creative approach to both engage and converse with community members about what topics were of interest to them.”
Six of the sessions are scheduled 6 p.m. Wednesdays at police headquarters, 1000 Villa St. There will also be two Saturday sessions with hands-on training, including duty-to-intervene scenarios, outreach assistance and use-of-force incidents, Nelson said.
“(Participants) also get to spend quality time with personnel, delving into conversations about the people who wear the badge and their life beyond it,” police said in the statement.
