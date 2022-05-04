U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo visits Los Altos amid re-election campaign

U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, the Democrat who has represented Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View in Congress for nearly 30 years, hasn’t lost the drive that first got her elected in 1992. Over the years, she has developed a no-nonsense approach to politics to get things done for her constituents.
During an April 19 visit to Los Altos for the Town Crier Los Altans of the Year dinner celebrating Penny and Roy Lave, Eshoo addressed her ties to Los Altos.
“What personal connection do I have? I don’t have family here, but the families of my constituents are here. That’s personal – politics is personal. It really is,” she said. “I have an unswerving devotion to my constituents. You cannot have a connection with people unless you’re with them.”
Eshoo serves on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and is a member of a number of congressional caucuses, including the LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus, the Internet Caucus and the Religious Minorities in the Middle East Caucus, while also commuting often from Washington, D.C., to her office in Palo Alto to be among her constituents.
She is currently running for re-election in the 16th Congressional District for what would be her 16th term in Congress, against seven other candidates, including three Democrats, three Republicans and one Independent. Two of the Democrats – Ajwang Rading and Rishi Kumar – are proving relatively strong competition.
At a time when the public discourse is becoming more critical of longtime politicians, questioning both their mental acuity and their ability to understand emerging issues in the tech sector, social equality and climate, Eshoo is holding her own. At 79, 80 by next term, she aims to keep her finger on the pulse of social and tech issues. As far back as 1996, she has been an ally of
LGBTQ+ people, voting against the Defense of Marriage Act, which federally defined marriage as being between a man and a woman, even at a time when the large majority of Democrats in the House and Senate voted in favor of it – including Joe Biden, then a senator. She has long been a champion of net neutrality and a critic of Facebook’s policies on data privacy and the dissemination of false information.
Despite her activism on certain issues, Eshoo’s concerns have sometimes fallen victim to politics. She recounted a bill she sponsored that would ensure health insurance coverage for children born with congenital anomalies, which was inspired by a family with a child named Ruby, who was born without teeth. The bill had 317 co-sponsors, including more than half of the Republican conference, but only about half of the Republican co-sponsors ended up voting “yea” when the bill came to a vote. She said the reason given to her was “something about QAnon” and “not humanly understandable.”
Unfinished business
One issue that has been at the forefront for Eshoo locally: airplane noise.
Eshoo shares her constituents’ frustrations with the excessive airplane noise plaguing the South Bay for nearly a decade, the result of the Federal Aviation Administration’s NextGen program. In 2014, Eshoo co-founded the National Quiet Skies Coalition, a congressional caucus that seeks to reform NextGen to end unhealthy levels of noise and air pollution.
In 2016, she joined Sam Farr (CA-20) and Jackie Speier (CA-14) in creating the Select Committee on South Bay Arrivals, which took input from 3,500 constituents during 13 public meetings throughout the three districts to develop consensus flight path recommendations. The committee issued a final report in November 2016, but the FAA did not formally respond to the report until July 2021, when it decided not to adopt any of the committee’s recommendations, much to the dismay of the thousands of people affected by the excessive noise.
“It has taken the FAA 55 months to respond in full to the recommendations. There is no excuse for why it has taken this long, despite our best efforts to engage directly with multiple FAA administrators spanning three administrations,” the three congressmembers wrote in a joint statement.
Two months later, Eshoo worked alongside Speier and Jimmy Panetta (CA-20) to introduce seven pieces of legislation that would reduce noise in the Bay Area and establish stricter oversight of the FAA, an agency Eshoo did not mince words about.
“It’s the worst agency that I’ve had to deal with in the federal government,” she said.
It’s not just an issue for the Bay Area, Eshoo noted, but also for people across the nation. It could not be solved effectively without collaboration among the three districts, she added, because it isn’t a satisfactory resolution if her constituents are favored and the noise is “shoved over” to the next district.
While Eshoo is proud of the work the committee did, she acknowledged that it wasn’t effective.
“We did our work to get the FAA to embrace even some of our recommendations,” she said. “We have not moved the needle, we haven’t. And I’m being painfully honest with you. As long as I represent the district, I won’t give up on it. When some people talk to me about it, they tremble, I mean it really takes a toll on them. So that’s in the column of unfinished business.”
Race for another term
On her competitors and detractors, Eshoo said she does not see herself in their criticisms.
“I have to say, I don’t recognize who they’re talking about,” she said. “They don’t tell the truth. I mean, they say that I’ve only renamed a post office during my tenure. They either don’t know how to read the Congressional Record or refuse to, and say those things. I don’t know where it comes from, but I think it’s just plain dishonest.”
Rading and Kumar, running against Eshoo in the primary, have both vowed not to accept any PAC money for their campaigns. Eshoo has not made the same promise. She is a career politician whose decades of experience on Capitol Hill comfort some and spark distrust in others.
“You cannot give up on hope for our country. There’s plenty to be negative about, but I think it’s so important to know history,” Eshoo said. “Because when you see all the different chapters of the history, it gives you context. It’s not about searching for a way to diminish how large a challenge is. But we have the capacity to meet these challenges. In so many ways, these cultural shifts and attacks from within – that’s what’s hurting us: the diminishment of our institutions. Democracy cannot thrive unless we have strong institutions. See why the Laves are being honored tonight? That’s what they’ve done here. They’ve built community around the institutions. They’ve strengthened them.”
Importance of community
At the Los Altans of the Year dinner, Eshoo was among the first to arrive and the last to leave, still speaking with people as the caterers packed up their trucks. She gave a personal speech about the Laves, highlighting the importance of community.
“Over the last two years, everyone’s life has been upended, in some way, shape or form – here, across our state, in all of our communities and our congressional district, and certainly across the country. What is the glue? What has taken place to help people maneuver through this? It’s community. It’s community, and it’s institutions that people of the community have built,” Eshoo said in her speech commemorating the Laves. “Penny and Roy make the word ‘citizen’ dance. The magnificence of citizenship in our country – we love it, we cherish it, but I don’t think we spend a lot of time thinking about it. But the fullness that they have brought to the word ‘citizen’ is cause for great celebration.”
For more information on Eshoo’s campaign, visit annaeshoo4congress.com.
For more information on California's 16th Congressional District election, visit ballotpedia.org/California%27s_16th_Congressional_District_election,_2022.