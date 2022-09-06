Results from the Los Altos Environmental Commission’s survey on proposed reach codes suggest a narrow majority of Los Altos residents support updates headed to the city council for review.
The survey, with approximately 560 respondents and conducted at the urging of the council, found Los Altos residents united in their concerns about climate change but divided on the specific contours of the reach codes, which the city has proposed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Just under 67% of survey respondents said they were “very concerned” about climate change, while only 5.34% responded they were “not concerned.”
The council was set to discuss proposed changes to reach codes at its meeting Tuesday, held after the Town Crier’s print deadline.
Respondents split into much more even groups when asked what action they would like the council to take regarding reach codes. While 35.17% of respondents want the council to default to the 2022 California Energy Code and abandon the reach codes entirely, 37.75% support adoption of the Environmental Commission’s recommended reach codes. A total of 19.52% of respondents support even stricter reach codes than those recommended by the commission, and 22.28% want to maintain the city’s current reach codes.
The city-sponsored survey paints a different picture from the survey conducted by grassroots organization Los Altos Residents (LAR) in July. LAR’s questions differ significantly from those used by the Environmental Commission, making it difficult to draw a direct comparison; however, results of the LAR survey are much more hostile to reach codes in general.
LAR’s survey, with 427 respondents, revealed that 86% of respondents oppose a ban on gas appliances in new construction.
The difference, in this case, may come down to demographics. Of respondents to the LAR survey, 32% reported being 70 years old and up, whereas only 26.07% respondents to the city survey reported being older than 70.
The goal of the council and the Environmental Commission in considering more stringent building codes and limiting gas appliances is ultimately aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. As part of the city’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, adopted last March, the council set the goal of carbon neutrality by 2035. The plan predicts the city will need to reduce net emissions by 60,000 metric tons by 2030.
In 2018, transportation and mobile sources accounted for just over 60,000 metric tons, the highest source of emissions. The second highest source, residential energy use, accounted for 35,661 metric tons that same year.
For the most part, reach codes target residential emissions by limiting installation of gas appliances; however, some worry limiting restrictions to new construction may not reduce emissions quickly enough to meet the city’s goal. For example, even if new homes were required to install electric appliances, new single-family homes accounted for 3.6% of the building permits, or 39 of a 1,094 total permits, issued from January 2021 to May 2022.
For coverage of Tuesday’s council meeting, see today’s subscriber newsletter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments