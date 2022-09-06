_reachcodes_heatpump

The Los Altos Environmental Commission is recommending that the city adopt new reach codes that require electric appliances, like heat pumps and cook tops, in all new construction. 

Results from the Los Altos Environmental Commission’s survey on proposed reach codes suggest a narrow majority of Los Altos residents support updates headed to the city council for review.

The survey, with approximately 560 respondents and conducted at the urging of the council, found Los Altos residents united in their concerns about climate change but divided on the specific contours of the reach codes, which the city has proposed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Just under 67% of survey respondents said they were “very concerned” about climate change, while only 5.34% responded they were “not concerned.”

