The town of Los Altos Hills faces what could prove to be troublesome legal situations brought forth by two property owners attempting to invoke the state’s “builder’s remedy” law to bypass town zoning restrictions to develop multiunit buildings.
If a city does not have what is deemed a “substantially compliant” housing element, the California Housing Accountability Act mandates that the city must approve any housing project if at least 20% of the units are low-income or 100% are moderate-income.
Los Altos Hills last month adopted an updated housing element and submitted it to the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), meeting the Jan. 31 statewide deadline.
Some advocates suspect the Hills’ housing element may not be approved by the HCD, citing rushed changes to a draft document in response to several corrections flagged by HCD officials.
Planning Commissioner Jim Waschura assured residents and the council that adopting the document would prevent a situation in which a property owner could apply the “builder’s remedy” law.
“It is precisely that ‘builder’s remedy’ that we’re trying to avoid by doing this step that we’re doing this evening,” Waschura said at the Jan. 30 city council meeting where final details of the document were hashed out. “We need something on the books that is compliant. So, putting that on the books now prevents builder’s remedy from causing a problem for us.”
Los Altos Hills leaders and lawyers are confident they are safe from a builder’s remedy scenario, but that hasn’t stopped two property owners from submitting housing plans based on the law in recent weeks.
Bigger plans
Forrest Linebarger was the first to submit a development plan based on the premise that Los Altos Hills’ housing element may be deemed noncompliant.
The Mountain View-based developer has fought to construct homes on his lots on Mora Drive, which total 1.6 acres, since he purchased what was then unincorporated land in 2006 but is now part of Los Altos Hills.
He sold the largest of the three lots in 2012 and has since attempted to develop the other two, which are considered narrow by Hills’ standards. Over the past decade, the Los Altos Hills City Council and Planning Commission have denied Linebarger’s plans up to 25 times, firing up plenty of Mora residents along the way.
Now, Linebarger is back with an additional state law on his side. Backed by the builder’s remedy, this time he’s aiming for a five-story, 44-unit condo building on each of the 0.4-acre lots. The developments would stretch closer to the edge of his parcel now that he is operating under the assumption that Hills zoning – which requires a 30-foot setback – will not apply.
Linebarger told the Town Crier that the primary reason for expanding his project is to comply with the requirement that 20% of a builder’s remedy project’s units be low-income.
The 35 market-rate units he proposes on each site are intended to be marketed as a senior community, where people in the area who no longer want to maintain a property can move in and still enjoy the town.
“I recognize the need we have for senior housing – we have no senior housing plan here,” Linebarger said.
Los Altos Hills’ current housing element commits to creating a “set of incentives for development of senior housing on RHNA (Regional Housing Needs Allocation) sites zoned for multifamily development,” including developing a process for expedited review of senior housing projects, but it lists few sites with the potential to be zoned for multifamily development.
If neighbors were upset at the idea of two new homes at the end of Mora – which they called “high density” at the time – they are expected to be livid at the prospect of two large condo buildings housing dozens of people on each. Mora, viewed as a quiet and bucolic street, borders Rancho San Antonio Open Space Preserve. Residents are already turning to forums like Nextdoor to air their grievances.
Linebarger is aware of his reputation among Mora residents, but he pointed out that many who opposed his development object to any type of multi-
family housing built in Los Altos Hills, despite a state RHNA mandate directing the town to provide conditions for development of 489 housing units in the next eight years.
“I think you’re going to find there will be NIMBYs that will say, ‘Oh, what a great project, but it’s in the wrong place,’” he said. “I imagine you’ll hear plenty of that, but all of Los Altos Hills is single-family, so that argument would mean no multi-family housing in Los Altos Hills.”
The adopted housing element lists Foothill College and St. Nicholas Catholic School as primary sites where multifamily housing could be built, but officials at both institutions have expressed resistance to building housing on their sites. That poses a problem for Los Altos Hills, as its adopted housing element projects that 285 of the town’s 489 units assigned by the state be built on the Foothill and St. Nicholas sites.
“In several meetings with city staff during the past year, we made it clear that, while the district remains open to continuing conversations, we do not envision housing on the Foothill College campus at any time in the near future and are not interested in supporting rezoning,” Foothill-De Anza Community College District Chancellor Judy Miner wrote in an August letter to Los Altos Hills officials.
The college and Los Altos Hills worked to address this, and another letter from Miner expressing gratitude for the revisions made by the town was included in the appendix of the adopted version.
"We understand that the Town's housing program would create new land use opportunities for the college but in no way obligates the Foothill-De Anza Community College District to build any particular number or type of housing," Miner wrote.
The Diocese of San Jose, owner of the 17.2-acre St. Nicholas site, also emphatically urged removal of its land as an “opportunity site” for new housing, as cited in an earlier draft element.
Linebarger is among many who believe Los Altos Hills’ housing element is unlikely to be approved by the state, and he hopes the town is held accountable.
“I wish the city would focus on good governance and do what’s right,” he said. “I find it arrogant for them to pretend like they are an exception and the laws don’t apply to them. Hopefully, we can work out a solution, but one of the options can’t be to let them get away with these frankly illegal policies.”
Taking control
Although Hills resident Sasha Zbrozek has no experience as a developer, the 34-year-old engineer’s story mirrors Linebarger’s in a key way: Zbrozek also has slogged through a years-long ordeal with the town to make changes on his property.
Zbrozek and his wife purchased their home on a 1.8-acre lot on Summitwood Road in 2019. A storm that year caused damage to their roof, making their home unreasonably cold in the winter months. He said the process to secure the necessary variances to rebuild their roof so that it is not susceptible to future damage has been drawn out.
According to Zbrozek, he was initially told the repair process would be straightforward and take no more than a few months, but over time it became apparent that excessive red tape from the town and its Planning Commission contradicted that.
“There’s no one specific horror story – it’s just slow and nondeterministic,” he told the Town Crier.
While he doesn’t doubt he will eventually receive the building permit to repair his home, Zbrozek remains frustrated by the time and money he’s spent to make it happen.
“I’m no longer convinced I want to be in a town that makes it so slow and painful to do anything,” he said. “If I have to ask ‘Mother, may I?” to paint it a different color or fix a wall so the place is warm or so the roof doesn’t leak, then do I really own my property?”
Zbrozek submitted two preliminary applications to develop his property Feb. 6 – one proposes 15 apartments and five townhomes, while the other proposes just five townhomes, in which case his primary dwelling would remain intact.
His motivation for pursuing the builder’s remedy is multifaceted, and he said he doesn’t agree with other media outlets’ characterization of him as a folk hero purposefully antagonizing the town that has supposedly wronged him over the years. Zbrozek said he owes it to himself to try developing his land.
Part of his inspiration came from his involvement in the Hills’ housing element process. At first, Zbrozek said he was optimistic about the town’s investment in quality consultants, focus groups and surveys identifying its specific housing needs and challenges, but like other residents, he was disappointed in the result of their work, which didn’t seem to acknowledge the input from the information sessions.
“It’s like they did all the homework and then wrote a different assignment,” he said.
Zbrozek conceded that his plans may not pan out if the HCD approves the town’s housing element, in which case he and his wife will likely move out of state.
Next steps
It is legally murky whether Linebarger’s or Zbrozek’s projects will go forward, but California cities that have sought to exempt themselves from the builder’s remedy, like Huntington Beach, have met with swift and harsh words from Sacramento.
It appears Linebarger and Zbrozek may have a fighting chance of succeeding if the HCD does not approve Los Altos Hills’ housing element, but town officials remain steadfast in their view that it will.
“The Town adopted a substantially compliant housing element prior to the state law deadline,” town manager Peter Pirnejad said in an email. “The Town is currently reviewing the proposed ‘Builder’s Remedy’ project proposals. As with other housing development projects, the Town will review and apply state law and applicable local standards, to consider the project proposals and circumstances of the site, and to analyze the evidence and public comments presented to it during public hearings, before making a decision on the proposals.”
See the February 22 comment section to read a response to the builder's remedy applications by Los Altos Hills mayor Linda Swan.
