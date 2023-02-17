zbrozek.jpg

Sasha Zbrozek is one of many Bay Area property owners to pursue land development according to the builder's remedy law. He is proposing to build up to 20 units on his 1.8 acre Los Altos Hills parcel.

 Courtesy of Sasha Zbrozek

The town of Los Altos Hills faces what could prove to be troublesome legal situations brought forth by two property owners attempting to invoke the state’s “builder’s remedy” law to bypass town zoning restrictions to develop multiunit buildings.

If a city does not have what is deemed a “substantially compliant” housing element, the California Housing Accountability Act mandates that the city must approve any housing project if at least 20% of the units are low-income or 100% are moderate-income.

