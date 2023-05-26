_LAH_twinoakscourt (copy)
Los Altos Hills residents made broadcast news last week when they stormed town hall, demanding answers about a proposed building plan at Twin Oaks Court and Arastradero Road that both the town and the applicant have purposely kept under wraps. Only a sketch of the site layout has been made available to the public, as the plan is still preliminary.

The site plan, details of which remain mostly unavailable to the public, includes construction of between 330 and 490 housing units on a 15-acre plot of land that exits to Arastradero.

Resident John O'Connell speaks up about Los Altos Hills' housing element at a recent emergency meeting the Twin Oaks Court development site.

