Los Altos Hills residents made broadcast news last week when they stormed town hall, demanding answers about a proposed building plan at Twin Oaks Court and Arastradero Road that both the town and the applicant have purposely kept under wraps. Only a sketch of the site layout has been made available to the public, as the plan is still preliminary.
The site plan, details of which remain mostly unavailable to the public, includes construction of between 330 and 490 housing units on a 15-acre plot of land that exits to Arastradero.
According to the current draft of the town’s housing element, the total projected housing capacity on the site is estimated to total 92 units, a step toward meeting its Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) number of 489.
The town held an emergency city council meeting Thursday for residents to weigh in after the May 24 confrontation between residents and City Manager Peter Pirnejad and City Attorney Steve Mattas. More than 30 people attended Thursday’s meeting, announced less than 24 hours earlier to allow them to air their grievances about the project and the lack of communication surrounding it. NBC Bay Area Channel 11 reporters covered the morning protest.
“It is always easy to say what not to do and to critique, however, the inputs and offers of support from residents are simply being ignored,” resident John O’Connell told the Town Crier prior to Thursday’s meeting.
Housing element status
The Twin Oaks site has long been included in the town’s housing element, part of each city’s general plan that provides a strategy for meeting the community’s housing needs across all income levels through an eight-year cycle, 2023-2031. If the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) fails to approve a city’s housing element, the city could lose decision-making control on land-use issues, expose itself to potential lawsuits from housing developers and advocates, and lose access to state grants.
Los Altos Hills’ housing element was deemed out of compliance a few months back, with HCD senior program manager Paul McDougall citing its shortcomings in a March 17 letter to town officials. Among the major concerns was that there were too few sites identified on which to build multifamily housing, coupled with a demonstrated lack of intent from owners of the sites to actually build on their property. The San Jose Diocese, owners of St. Nicholas School, had previously requested to be removed from the element’s site inventory, while Foothill-De Anza Community College District chancellor Judy Miner sent letters indicating an increasing level of engagement on the idea of housing on the Foothill College campus but always making clear that the college is not obligated to build.
The housing element has undergone a number of changes since March, including the addition of the Arastradero parcel to its sites inventory. In a push to provide the required number of housing units, Los Altos Hills has made way for duplexes and triplexes to be built in areas zoned for single-family homes, removed governmental constraints and included an additional mid-cycle review process to evaluate the town’s progress in achieving its housing goals.
Some residents, however, believe the housing element is still insufficient. O’Connell has threatened to go to the HCD with his concern that the element does not meet state law due to not meeting the level of affordable housing units required.
“Twin Oaks, even at the level that it was planned, makes 20% of that (RHNA) target – the rest of it is in a place that said they’re not going to do it (St. Nicholas School), and the rest of it is at Foothill,” O’Connell said to the council.
The HCD is currently reviewing the town’s latest draft of its housing element. The town may receive a response from the department as soon as today, though its legally has until June 26 to respond.
The California Housing Defense Fund, one of the largest pro-housing legal advocacy groups in the state, has threatened Los Altos Hills with a lawsuit over its housing element, which the group alleges is still out of compliance with state law. One of the key issues CalHDF has with the element is the concentration of its multifamily housing plan on sites that are not vacant or have existing uses.
“When a city chooses to concentrate its multifamily areas in its housing plan on sites that are not vacant or have existing uses, like these two institutional sites that they have identified, they need to really provide some evidence that those sites are likely to develop,” said CalHDF executive director Dylan Casey in an interview with the Town Crier. “So the issue there is that HCD and my organization’s view is that the Foothill College site and the St. Nicholas site are very unlikely to develop, and that the city should refocus on other potentially vacant sites for multifamily housing.”
Twin Oaks plan
Public records obtained by the Town Crier show what can be considered a preliminary application in the form of email communications between town staff and parties representing Twin Oaks Court ownership, whose names have not yet been made publicly available.
The email from Stephen D. Pahl, the lawyer representing the ownership and former member of Hills Planning Commission, proposes a 330-unit development designed for seniors and agricultural workers. The majority of the housing would be contained on three lots, with ownership and management units in separate buildings. The remainder of the land would house multiple conservatories, barns, cafeterias and a gym.
The email makes it clear that the plans are in the conceptual stage, and that the property owners would not move forward unless the town expresses interest.
“We are not seeking at this time an endorsement of the exact plan being presented, but an expression of openness to the use concept and the intensity of the proposed development on this site,” the initial email from Pahl reads.
An email from Asher Management, a private investment firm also representing the Twin Oaks owners, said the firm was interested in keeping things confidential to “protect both the Town and the Ownership not to be exposed to the public and media to delay Town’s Housing Element to be effectively accepted or adopted by the State’s due dates of March 31 and May 30, 2023, while our design team will be unavailable in April.”
Pirnejad advised Asher Management to delay submitting an official application to keep the application from receiving media attention, saying he preferred to wait until the HCD approved the housing element.
In a follow-up interview with the Town Crier, Pirnejad clarified the reason for discretion.
“The applicant submitted their concept plan to demonstrate alignment with the proposed housing element, so it makes sense to submit the application only if and when the housing element is actually approved,” he said. “The town plans to amend the zoning ordinance to create a multifamily zoning district with objective design standards after the housing element is certified. If the applicant submits the formal application after the ordinance has been adopted, the application will be processed consistent with the new adopted standards.”
Opposition mounts
The January draft of the housing element did not contain any information from the Twin Oaks Court owner affirming or denying intent to build on the parcels. In a more recent version of the element submitted to the HCD in April, town officials referenced a preliminary application for a 200-plus unit multifamily housing development directed at seniors and farm workers, but they notably did not include the preliminary application in the appendix of the document, where similar letters of interest are included.
The omission struck some residents as suspicious, and they began to doubt the existence of the application.
Developer Forrest Linebarger and Los Altos housing advocate Anne Paulson both told the Town Crier that they were informed by town staff when trying to review the building plans in person that only the plans were available, and that there was no application. Paulson took to Twitter to share her experience.
“The Los Altos Hills staff member handed me an architect’s drawing. I asked for the preliminary application. They said there was none, just this drawing. I asked for a contact name; there is none. I asked who gave it to them. No idea,” Paulson wrote in a nine-tweet thread. Linebarger relayed a similar story.
Most of the residents who showed up Thursday night weren’t concerned that the application wasn’t legitimate – they were upset that town leaders hadn’t given the community an adequate heads-up about it.
“Were it not from my neighbor, I would know nothing about what’s going on here,” resident Ian Earnest said at the meeting. “However, today I did receive a letter from the town about a pathway that’s been cleared in my neighborhood. Something like that would have been very appropriate for probably everybody within a quarter-mile of this place, let alone 500.”
Other attendees echoed Earnest’s sentiments, insisting that town officials have not been transparent about the housing element process and the site developments involved.
To town staff’s credit, the inclusion of the Twin Oaks preliminary application has been in the draft since mid-April. The housing element as a whole has undergone a couple of public review periods since then, the most recent one last week.
The Twin Oaks plans are only conceptual. But some residents expressed frustration that the town’s Planning Commission has not yet been made aware of the plan, though it is not customary for a project at this stage to be considered by the commission.
“We could talk about communication, but you haven’t been communicated with about a specific development, because there isn’t one out there – there’s one drawing,” Councilmember Lisa Schmidt said.
Others seemed to be under the impression that the plans were set to move forward as is and that the town was set to allow an unprecedentedly dense project to be constructed without further review. Many realized that the project was unlikely to be built as planned if at all, but they worried that adopting a housing element that allowed upzoning to that extent would create entitlement for developers to build at that capacity elsewhere.
Residents O’Connell and Michael Grady suggested rezoning only a few of the Twin Oaks parcels, at 21 units per acre, to prevent such a situation while still reaching the RHNA requirement.
“Once you say, ‘I’m going to rezone all of those six lots,’ you create a degree of entitlement. And you create arguments for them, the developers, to say, ‘No, I'm going to build up this high,’ and you’re inviting big litigation,” Grady said. “You don’t need to achieve your RHNA allocations. You need 92 units, you can rezone the three flat lots and get your 92 units and then you don’t have to fight over how high up the hillside and how high they can build on the other four blocks.”
Mattas clarified that including the preliminary application in the housing element does not put the town at risk of not being able to amend zoning estimates later.
“California law has no net-loss setup requirements, and what that means is that if you (want to) reduce the zoning specific to housing in one area … you can still do that, if you make it up somewhere else,” Mattas said during the meeting.
Are the plans viable?
Both town staff and those representing Twin Oaks Court ownership are upfront that the plans are in the earliest stages of the process right now, but many residents, even those who could be neatly categorized as YIMBYs, doubt the achievability of the project.
Architect and Los Altos Planning Commissioner Mehruss Jon Ahi reviewed the plans and said that while the drawing is too “schematic” (meaning in the early, conceptual stages) to effectively assess the viability of the project, it would likely have to undergo some major revisions and would likely be extremely expensive.
“If it was in a very developed part of the town, then it would be an easier ‘yes,’” Ahi said. “Because it’s never been developed, it’s going to make it even more challenging.”
The site currently only has utility lines from the two existing homes on the lot. Building new water, sewer, electrical and gas connections in a place where they have never existed could come with an exorbitant price tag. Ahi predicts that Arastradero would have to be massively upgraded to meet the needs of hundreds of prospective tenants in that location.
Ahi added that it was clear from the plans that a civil engineer has not yet been consulted to assess the technical aspects of the project, including the viability of utility lines, the soil conditions, the land slope and emergency access points.
Pirnejad acknowledged that the plan is unlikely to be built as it is currently designed due to the many hurdles the application still needs to go through.
