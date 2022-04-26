A large branch split off a tree last week, crashing into power wires that brought down a utility pole onto Miramonte Avenue near the Covington Road intersection. The incident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. April 19. The city of Los Altos Public Works Department had already cleared the roadway of tree debris by the time this photo was taken shortly after 5 p.m. A PG&E spokesperson said the service line to one home on Miramonte was impacted. It took until just after 4 a.m. April 20 for crews to fully repair the line, according to the spokesperson. AT&T customers also were impacted. A spokesperson there said the damaged pole was replaced and "our technicians have moved our cables to the new pole."
Note: This story has been updated from the April 27 print edition.