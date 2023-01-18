tree

An uprooted tree came crashing down on a neighbor's house in Mountain View. No one was hurt, according to city firefighters.

 Maitland, Robert

A large Dutch Elm tree crashed onto the roof of a neighboring single-family home in Mountain View during Saturday's storm. No one was injured.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call about mid-morning after a tree reportedly fell from one resident's yard into the house next door. The incident occurred in the 1000 block of Solana Drive.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.