A large Dutch Elm tree crashed onto the roof of a neighboring single-family home in Mountain View during Saturday's storm. No one was injured.
Firefighters responded to a 911 call about mid-morning after a tree reportedly fell from one resident's yard into the house next door. The incident occurred in the 1000 block of Solana Drive.
"The tree appeared uprooted from the backyard of their next-door neighbor," according to the fire department.
Firefighters assessed the situation and found minor damage to the roof of the property and a storage shed in the backyard. The occupants elected to stay in their home.
The cause was determined to be weather related. The estimated damage to the contents and structure is $20,000. "The home was turned over to the property owners to coordinate the tree removal and restoration," the department said in statement.
