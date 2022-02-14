A train fatally struck a person trespassing on the Caltrain tracks at Rengstorff Avenue in Mountain View at 10:56 a.m. Monday.
Approximately 30 passengers were on the train when the incident occurred, but no injuries were reported onboard. All tracks were reopened by 12:46 p.m.
No information on the identity of the victim was released, as an investigation is ongoing. A Caltrain spokesperson said it is too early to determine whether the trespassing was intentional or accidental.
“No matter what the circumstances, it is always regrettable when a life is lost,” read Caltrain’s statement. “Caltrain reminds everyone to be safe around train tracks.”
The death is Caltrain’s first fatality of 2022.