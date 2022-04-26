Los Altos Hills City Council members Thursday denied an appeal by property owners in a long-running dispute over fencing, as applicants look to grow crops on a 41.23-acre property alongside Interstate 280.
In the latest action in a back-and-forth struggle going back nearly a year, council members April 21 generally agreed the town’s Planning Commission offered a fair compromise with its alternative fencing plan, striking a balance between property rights and wildlife protections.
The commission March 3 imposed conditions of approval for a zoning permit for new fencing at 28001 Elena Road. Commissioners called for 4.5-foot high fencing with a split rail design on some parts of the property, rather than the 6-foot wire fencing the applicant requested.
“The design modifications were imposed … based on evidence and testimony in the record, such as issues relating to allowing wildlife movement, avoiding existing easements, and protecting existing waterways,” according to a town staff
report.
The applicant, Sea Landing LP, seeks to use the site, formerly owned by the Fenwick family, for agricultural purposes. A Sea Landing property manager referred to the growing of crops to create herbal medicines promoting longevity. The use is allowed under a Williamson Act contract, which applies to properties 20 acres or larger.
The applicant’s plans to use wire fencing around and within the interior of the property have drawn criticism from residents, with concerns ranging from interference of wildlife and riparian corridors to blocking of a pathway easement.
One neighboring property owner complained the proposed fencing would “land-lock” his property, preventing access.
“You cannot land-lock a parcel and give no access to their property,” Councilmember Linda Swan said. “That is totally unacceptable.”
Attorney Stephen Pahl, representing the applicant, intimated his client was being treated unfairly, facing the scrutiny of a site development application rather than a fencing proposal. He claimed his client’s was the only fencing proposal reviewed by the Planning Commission among the 111 reviewed by the town over the past eight years.
Pahl noted the wired fencing was needed to contain the crops’ biggest threat: deer.
“Successful farming operations cannot occur without restraining wildlife,” he said.
But residents questioned several of the applicant’s assertions, including the accuracy of the property map itself. Some contended new fencing has been installed illegally. Others questioned the need for any fencing in a steep, wooded area, comprising approximately 25% of the property.
Kit Gordon questioned the purpose of wire fencing everywhere when it could be used only in the farming areas to keep deer from eating crops.
“This is not an either-or, it’s a both,” she said. “I’m not sure why it’s being portrayed that way.”
“If I were a deer, where would I go if that entire area were fenced off?” asked Councilmember Stanley Q. Mok.
“When you force deer off the land and into the roads, that creates a public hazard,” Swan said.
Mayor George Tyson cited “a sense of frustration trying to work with the landowner to come up with responses. That lack of response has not helped them.”
The council unanimously denied the applicant’s appeal and affirmed the commission’s conditions for the zoning permit.
Other action
In other action, the council:
• Approved a map adjustment permit to remove a recorded conservation easement and a 5-foot public utility easement at 26070 Newbridge Drive, in exchange for a new open space easement at the top of the Barron Creek bank adjacent to La Paloma Road. The action included adding a new segment of a 10-foot public utility easement on the property.
Property owner Nader Mousavi said the net result is “a greater open space easement than before,” and “better for the protection of the environment.”
• Approved approximately $45,000 to fund an additional part-time deputy to patrol five days a week. The action is good for the remainder of the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Prompting the move is a recent uptick in town burglaries, but Tyson also pointed to improving deputy response times in the afternoons. The council added to its action consideration of an additional patrol officer for next fiscal year.