The Town Crier celebrated 75 years in business with a Sept. 28 event co-hosted by the Los Altos Chamber of Commerce. The paper published its first issue Sept. 9, 1947.
Pictured are Town Crier staff members Howard Bischoff (co-publisher), Bruce Barton, Pete Borello, Dennis Young (co-publisher), Kathy Lera (co-publisher), Janice Fabella and Ashley Nasseri. Also pictured are Kim Mosley, Chamber president, and Scott Hunter, Los Altos Village Association executive director.
