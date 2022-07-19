The city of Los Altos is working to update its environmental policy – with an aim to meet goals established in the recently adopted Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.
Los Altos’ reach codes currently go beyond state requirements for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. However, with their expiration date on the horizon at the end of the year, adopting updated reach codes is proving polarizing among residents. Some argue that electrification is an essential next step in the fight against climate change, and others raise concerns about the expense and reliability of electrification.
Overreach?
Reach codes target the two main causes of emissions in Los Altos – home energy use and vehicle transportation – by requiring that any new residential construction feature electric appliances (including water heaters and cooktops) rather than gas-powered ones and install electric-vehicle infrastructure.
The move to gas appliances may be the most controversial component of the reach codes. A recent Los Altos Residents report revealed that more than 80% of Los Altos residents surveyed disapprove of a gas ban in new construction. However, only approximately 425 people, or about one in every 50 adults in the city, participated in the survey.
Worries of government overreach are baked into residents’ concerns about reach codes.
“The overwhelming majority of residents don’t want stringent regulations,” said Janet Corrigan, a Los Altos Residents organizer. “Going beyond the state regulations is probably not what the council should do.”
Connie Miller, vice president of environmental group GreenTown Los Altos, thinks otherwise. She began converting her Los Altos ranch house to electric power in 2015. She sees reach codes as a commonsense step toward making Los Altos less reliant on fossil fuels.
“We can’t mandate what kind of car people can drive, but there’s no reason we can’t implement sensible building codes that help us with (the) process (of electrification),” Miller said. “I don’t see it as any different than the codes that require you to put in dual-pane rather than single-pane windows.”
Expense
The city’s current reach codes require electric appliances in new construction only, but updated reach codes could require conversion to electric appliances during building renovations and/or in cases where a gas appliance breaks and must be replaced.
Residents living on a fixed income in particular object to the renovation and replacement requirements.
At a council study session last week, resident Jon Baer said, “I do not believe that you should be applying the reach codes to existing buildings. It is uneconomic and unfair.”
Baer encouraged the Environmental Commission and the city council to start “thinking about carrots and not sticks.”
“Find ways to incentivize people to do things as opposed to turning off the gas,” he advised.
Laura Teksler, a member of the Environmental Commission, said at the meeting that cost is a “complicated question.”
“It depends on what kind of appliance and how you’re using it,” she said.
Efficiency
Miller said critics of reach codes have failed to suggest alternative solutions for combating climate change, instead choosing to argue about whether the power grid can support increased electrification.
“If you don’t want to give up gas, then tell us how you’re going to solve this existential crisis,” said Miller, adding that delaying action on climate change is like “giving a throat lozenge to a chain-smoker, when you need to tell them to stop smoking.”
Approximately 20 of the written responses to Los Altos Residents’ survey reviewed by the Town Crier reference blackouts or concerns about the reliability of the electrical grid in objecting to various elements of the reach codes. Climate activists point out, however, that the grid failures are often related to climate change – due to air conditioners running during unseasonably hot days, for example.
Demand on the grid would grow with electrification, but it wouldn’t be the first time. The amount of electricity being delivered through the grid more than doubled between 1950 and 1960 and then again between 1960 and 1970 as Americans purchased more and more electric appliances, including air conditioners.
The Environmental Commission will likely make a final recommendation on the new reach codes by the end of summer or early fall, so the council can adopt the updated codes before the end of the year.
For more information on reach codes and to read the city’s FAQs, visit losaltosca.gov/communitydevelopment/page/reach-codes.
