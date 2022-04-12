Los Altos resident Joe Beninato isn’t thrilled with his new neighbors – the coyotes he’s seen around his neighborhood near Covington School.
“The ideal situation would be they weren’t coming into our neighborhood and taking up residence,” Beninato said. “I have no problem if they’re passing through, but if they’re relocating ....”
His lot backs up to Hale Creek, making it an attractive spot for coyotes seeking food, water and shelter.
This is the time of year coyotes enter pupping season, when they birth pups and create dens for them. Generally, baby coyotes are born around March, leading coyotes to seek shelter to protect their new families. This year, however, coyotes have appeared a little earlier than usual, likely due to warmer weather, according to Cody Macartney, lead animal control officer for Palo Alto (who also services Los Altos).
Beninato, a 20-year resident of Los Altos, said he’s seen an uptick in coyotes the past two years.
“I’ve never noticed them before and I’ve never heard them, and we hear them every night now,” he said.
Coyote comeback
Although Macartney didn’t confirm a recent increase in coyote activity, he suspects they are starting to seek food and shelter in more urban areas. Coyotes were common in the Bay Area until around the 1940s, when ranchers and residents alike began killing them with poison, hunting them and even holding coyote-killing contests. Coyotes have since made a comeback in the Bay Area and can even be seen in San Francisco.
Now, local authorities can’t kill or trap coyotes – unless they are injured, in which case they can be picked up for treatment and re-released – without permission from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. So, despite what some residents might wish, coyotes are here to stay.
“We just need to realize that we need to coexist with them peacefully,” Macartney said. “You can use this advice for any wildlife.”
Beverly Perez, spokesperson for Santa Clara County Vector Control, said residents should start by making sure they aren’t attracting coyotes. Avoid leaving food or water outside for pets, especially at night. Ensure that you don’t have a rodent infestation, and call vector control for a free inspection, with tips on how to coyote-proof your house. Secure your trash as well, Macartney added.
“Don’t give a coyote a free meal in your garbage can every night,” he said.
If you spot a coyote, make sure it thinks “that human is crazy,” Macartney advised. Animal control officers call this practice “hazing,” with the goal of making sure the coyotes aren’t too comfortable. Perez recommends keeping pets on a nonretractable leash, putting a bag or backpack on your head to appear larger and/or using a noisemaker – a whistle, a soda can filled with pennies, etc. – to scare off a coyote.
For more information on how to coexist with coyotes, visit project coyote.org.
To access Palo Alto’s coyote hazing guide, visit tinyurl.com/2p8wxf7m.